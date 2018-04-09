Why pay full price if you don't have to?

Labor Day weekend is over, and summer is officially behind us. While it can be sad to say farewell to the warmer months, there's a lot to look forward to now! Halloween is around the corner, the blistering heat will soon (hopefully) depart, and it's time to get an early start on holiday planning. I know, I know. It's still months away, but there are great deals now that can help you save money on gifts your loved ones will adore.

Whether you're ready to start shopping for gifts or you want to splurge on something for yourself, there are some great offers today. I rounded up the 5 best deals on Amazon for products that are worth buying.

1. Under $150: Apple Airpods

Get the smallest, sleekest, and best-sounding earbuds without any wires for a decent discount.

We were shocked when Airpods first went on sale a few weeks back, but they've remained at this price (when they've been in stock) since. Presumably, this could be tied to Apple's pending announcement of the new iPhone this month, as they may be trying to clear out their inventory of current-gen. tech to make room for whatever new products they'll unveil at the keynote. That makes this a great time for you to get the best true wireless headphones out there.

Get a pair of Apple Airpods for $144.98 (Save $15)

Looking for a pair that work better with your Android phone? We recommend the Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds. They're also on sale for $130, down from $170.

2. Under $20: Our favorite countertop spiralizer

Eating healthy is fun with a spiralizer.

An Amazon Deal of the Day on Paderno's 3-blade tabletop spiralizer caught my eye this morning, but when I took a closer look, I noticed that the 4-blade model is on sale as well for only a few cents more. This model usually costs around $35, so why not save $15 and get a fourth blade for even more spiralizing options? The additional blade allows you to make medium-sized spiral strands.

The 4-blade model folds up when you're done for easier storage. The 3-blade model they're promoting does't do this. However, the foldable 3-blade model is also on sale for $17.49. We still recommend spending the extra $2.50 to get the fourth blade, though.

This spiralizer was the best tabletop option we tested, and it's better than a handheld option if you want to use larger produce like melons or apples or cabbage.

Get the Paderno 4-Blade Foldable Spiralizer for $19.98 (Save $15)

3. Under $100: The best curling wand

With this iron, you can cut your styling time in half.

After testing all the leading brands, we named the Beachwaver Co. S1 the best curling iron. Not only does it have a tiny clamp (less accidental crimping!), but it rotates itself. No more full-body workouts trying to twist your iron around your hair, which means you're done is half the time. Right now, it's 23% off, matching the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the Beachwaver Co. S1 Curling Iron for $99 (Save $30)

4. Under $20: The best plastic food storage containers on Amazon

Pack your lunches in containers that won't leak.

Still storing your leftovers and packing lunches in old takeout containers? Those are really not meant to be reused long-term, at least not for food. While it's a great effort to recycle and reduce waste, you might want to use those containers for other things like Q-Tips, Band-Aids, spare buttons, thumb tacks, etc.

These containers from Rubbermaid are the #1 best seller on Amazon for food storage, and they're also our favorite plastic option. We like that they withstood drop tests (unless they landed on their corners), and they're microwave- and dishwasher-safe, which is always useful. Right now, the 42-piece set, which includes 21 containers and 21 lids) is 15% off, the lowest price we've seen in a while.

Get the Rubbermaid 42-Piece Easy Find Lids Food Storage Container Set for $16.98 (Save $3)

5. Under $250: A powerful robot vacuum

Get a robot that follows your rules.

If you want a robot vacuum to help you keep your home tidy between scheduled cleaning, eufy makes some great models that are affordable too. While we haven't yet reviewed this model, we've tested many eufy robot vacuums and have found that they tend to perform very well at best and average at worst.

The RoboVac 30 is great because it comes with a 13-foot boundary strip. You can place the strips anywhere you want to keep your robot vacuum from areas it shouldn't go. It's also got a drop sensor for stairs, and it's extremely thin so it can fit under nearly everything it needs to. This vacuum typically costs $270, but it's $55 off right now, making it a great time to buy.

Get the eufy RoboVac 30 for $214.98 (Save $55)

