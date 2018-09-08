Drill your way through your last summer project.

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Happy Thursday! As we get closer and closer to the weekend, we need a little distraction to get us through the workweek. AKA we need to do some online shopping. Thankfully, Amazon has plenty of great deals and price drops on some of our favorite products, so we don't have to break the bank to get something we'll love. Today's deals are great for those looking for the latest tech or need a few extra things before going away to college.

1. A drill for last minute summer projects

The end of summer is nearing, so you have limited time to finish those DIY projects you said you would do at the beginning of the season. But first, you need to make sure you have a good drill to screw everything in. Right now, you can get this Bosch drill kits for its lowest price. This power drill is lightweight and portable, which makes it perfect for going to project to project.

Get the Bosch 12-Volt Max Brushless 3/8-Inch Drill/Driver Kit for $84.98 (Save $60.01)

2. The best car charger for road trips

Car chargers are essential for road trips. You don't want to end up with a dead phone battery, no navigation, and no way to call someone for help. This car charger from RAVPower is the best one we've ever tested because it's small, has a strong metal base, and charges a phone in less than two hours. Right now, you can get it for the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the RAVPower Mini Dual USB Car Charger for $6.49 (Save $2) with the code "REVIEWED031"

3. An extra SD card for photos of the school year

Having extra SD card lying around is essential for every novice photographer or cinema student. You really never know when you're going to run out of storage until you have the perfect shot ready. Instead of going through old photos to delete, just stock up a few of these SanDisk SD cards. It comes with 32GB of storage and right now, it's at the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the SanDisk 32GB Ultra Class 10 SD Card for $11.82 (Save $0.67)

4. A Fire tablet at its Prime Day price

For those of us who don't want to spend the money on an iPad Pro, the Fire HD 8 Tablet is just a good a pick at a fraction of the cost. Right now, you can get it for $50 off, which is even lower than it was on Prime Day. This tablet is a great choice because it has 32GB of storage, has Alexa built-in, has plenty of apps to chose from, and Prime members can get access to free books, movies, and more.

Get the Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa for $59.99 (Save $50)

5. LED string lights to make your home glow

String lights really tend to set the mood. Whether you're hanging them above your bed or stringing them outside your home for the holidays, they provide a nice glow that really brightens up the space. These ones from TaoTronics are 66 feet long, come with a remote to control 10 brightness levels and three modes, and are waterproof, so you can hang them outside. Right now, you can get them for the lowest price we've ever seen with the code "REVIEWED038."

Get the TaoTronics LED String Lights, 2-Pack for $19.19 (Save $4.80) with the code "REVIEWED038"

6. One of our favorite travel mugs

I rarely leave the house without a travel mug filled with tea or coffee. Not only does it gives me a jolt of energy during my commute, but they're also perfect to bring to work or to class—and this one from Thermos is one of our favorites. We loved this popular travel mug because it's made up of durable stainless steel build, has an actual handle, and patented vacuum insulation that will stop spills in the car. Right now, it's at its lowest price in the color Midnight Blue.

Get the Thermos Stainless King Travel Mug for $19.95 (Save $4.05)

7. Our favorite meat thermometer

Grilling season is still happening, but if you're not a grill master, it can be pretty tricky to get your meat just right. Instead of cutting into an undercooked piece (or worse, overdone), you should probably invest in a meat thermometer. We gave the Habor Instant Read Thermometer the Best Value award among the competition because it worked just as well as $100 digital thermometers in our tests. Right now, it's down to one of its lowest prices on Amazon.

Get the Habor Digital Meat Thermometer for $8.29 and save $1.70

8. The best affordable grill tongs

You're going to want a good set of grill tongs to go with your meat thermometer for all your grilling and flipping needs. After testing a variety of grill tongs, we gave these ones from Weber our Best Value award. We loved these tongs because they didn't feel too heavy and although they're better suited for larger foods, we think they're still a great choice for their price point. Right now, they're at the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the Weber 6610 Original Tongs $11.92 and save $1.07

9. The best Keurig for a college dorm room

Buying two or three cups of coffee a day can be expensive, but can be necessary during those late nights studying in college. This year, you should probably ship off your college student with a Keurig for a less expensive caffeine boost. The Keurig K575 is the best single pod coffee maker we've ever tested, and right now it's at the lowest price we've ever seen. We loved this model because it has an easy-to-use touchscreen and a huge water tank, and it quickly brews a cup of joe, so you can get on with your day.

Get the Keurig K575 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $129.99 (Save $50)

10. An inexpensive charging pad for every room

If your phone has wireless charging capabilities, you should be taking advantage of them. This wireless charging pad from Anker is thin, has temperature control so your phone won't overheat, and has LED indicator lights to let you know when your device is fully charged. Plus, it's less than $10, so you might as well get one for your bedroom, kitchen, office, and living room.

Get the Anker Wireless Charger Charging Pad for $7.99 (Save $2) with the code "ANKERBTS"

