Serena Williams argues with chair umpire Carlos Ramos during the US Open final.

Danielle Parhizkaran, USA TODAY Sports

Serena Williams falls to Naomi Osaka at US Open

Naomi Osaka made history at the US Open Saturday, becoming the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam title. That's not what the match will be remembered for. A year after ''fighting for her life'' amid multiple surgeries after giving birth to her daughter, Serena Williams was defeated 6-2, 6-4 in a highly controversial final. Williams was called for a game penalty for verbally abusing chair umpire Carlos Ramos after two warnings — one for coaching and one for smashing her racket. "I don't cheat to win, I'd rather lose," she said.

Growing Florence threatens East Coast

Florence strengthened into a hurricane again Sunday as forecasters warned the menacing storm could deliver a brutal hit to the East Coast by the end of the week. Virginia joined North and South Carolina in declaring a state of emergency ahead of the storm, which is expected to be a major hurricane. Major hurricanes are those reaching Category 3 or higher, meaning sustained winds of at least 111 miles per hour. Gov. Ralph Northam urged residents to assemble emergency kits of food, water, medications, pet supplies and important documents that might be needed if evacuations are necessary.

Florence, the swirl of clouds at the center of this satellite image from early Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, continues to slowly move toward the U.S. East Coast. Two other tropical systems are also spinning in the central and eastern Atlantic (right.)

NOAA

Study: Nike sales surge 31 percent online after Kaepernick ad

Nike's decision to put Colin Kaepernick at the center of its latest "Just Do It" ad campaign did not come without scrutiny, drawing criticism from President Donald Trump and prompting some fans to burn their merchandise in protest. But from a sales perspective, the company came out of the week a winner, according to one study. Research conducted by Edison Trends revealed that Nike's online sales surged 31% from Sunday through Tuesday. Nike ran its first ad featuring Kaepernick Monday.

Obama takes Trump to task in California

Blasting the "politics of fear," former President Barack Obama avoided direct jabs at Donald Trump at an event Saturday in California. Obama also talked about climate change and education. But he didn't delve into some of his legacy issues like the Affordable Care Act, which could play a large role in November races. There was no immediate reaction from Trump, who, in remarks to a crowd in North Dakota, took a Friday speech from Obama in stride. "I'm sorry, I watched it, but I fell asleep ... I found he's very good – very good for sleeping," he said.

Ocean Cleanup steams out to sea in test run to clean Great Pacific Garbage Patch

Amid a flotilla of boats, drones and helicopters, the Ocean Cleanup machine, a system of lengthy drifting trash traps, was slowly towed through San Francisco Bay beneath the Golden Gate Bridge and out to the open ocean Saturday afternoon. The 2,000-foot long system was pulled by a large ship, bobbing in a bay full of sailboats, ferries and a few kayakers. The hope is that the vessel, the first of a planned fleet of 60 or more, can strain out millions of pounds of plastic trash that collect in slow-moving ocean whirlpools called gyres, which can be hundreds of miles across.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com