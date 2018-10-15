WASHINGTON – Former first lady Hillary Clinton disputed the assertion that her husband's affair with a White House intern constituted an abuse of power and said he was correct not to resign after the scandal became public.

President Bill Clinton was impeached for lying to investigators about his affair with Monica Lewinsky. Earlier this year, in the midst of the #MeToo movement, Lewinsky said she now considers the relationship to have "constituted a gross abuse of power" on Clinton's part.

"Now, at 44, I’m beginning (just beginning) to consider the implications of the power differentials that were so vast between a president and a White House intern," Lewinsky wrote in Vanity Fair.

"In retrospect, do you think Bill should've resigned in the wake of the Monica Lewinsky scandal?" correspondent Tony Dokoupil asked Hillary Clinton during an interview on the CBS show "Sunday Morning."

"Absolutely not," Clinton said.

"It wasn't an abuse of power?" Dokoupil asked.

"No. No," she said, adding that Lewinsky "was an adult."

Lewinsky was 22 when the affair with Clinton began.

Clinton also denied having any role in criticizing the character of Lewinsky and other women who accused her husband of sexual misconduct.

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee quickly tried to change the conversation to President Donald Trump's own accusations of unwanted sexual advances and extramarital affairs.

"Let me ask with this: Where's the investigation of the current incumbent, against whom numerous allegations have been made, and which he dismisses denies and ridicules?" she asked.

Last week, Clinton sparked controversy with her declaration that Democrats can no longer "be civil" with Republicans until they retake power in Congress.

