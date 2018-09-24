Dana Thomas Byrd, 30, hit Dhimitri Andoni's car last week in Florida. Then, stole Andoni’s car, leaving his truck behind. Andoni's body was found Friday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A good Samaritan was killed in a hit-and-run crash while aiding another driver on Thursday night along a Florida interstate, but his body was not found until about 15 hours later

The Florida Highway Patrol said the hit-and-run driver then took off in the victim's vehicle.

Shortly after 9 p.m., Dhimitri Andoni, 22, was headed north on I-275 when he spotted a vehicle that had lost control and ended up in the median. Andoni stopped to help the other driver, but the other vehicle left the scene.

As Andoni was walking back to his car, he was struck by a pickup truck driven by Dana Thomas Byrd, 30, according to FHP.

Byrd stopped, got out of the pickup and saw Andoni was dead, troopers said. He then got into Andoni's vehicle and allegedly fled the scene.

Byrd drove to a nearby business and abandoned Andoni's vehicle, troopers said.

Andoni's father was able to locate the vehicle using GPS and contacted law enforcement about his missing son.

About 12:30 p.m. Friday, a FDOT Road Ranger found Byrd's abandoned truck and then discovered Andoni's body.

FHP said Byrd was arrested Friday night at his home. He faces charges of grand theft auto and leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

According to Pinellas County jail records, Byrd has been arrested multiple times since 2005, including for DUI, domestic battery, petit theft and child neglect.

Troopers want to speak to the driver of the vehicle Andoni stopped to assist as part of their investigation.

