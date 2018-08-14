Homeowners looking to spruce up their residences and catch up on gardening projects postponed by poor spring weather buoyed Home Depot's second-quarter profit and sales, the company reported Tuesday.

Concern rose after the nation's largest home improvement retailer had a lackluster start to spring and a dip in sales for the first three months of the year. But the results for the April-June period, which surpassed Wall Street expectations, suggest an upswing in activity among do-it-yourself home repairers and home remodeling contractors.

"The U.S. economy and drivers for home improvement spending are strong," said Home Depot CEO Craig Menear on a conference call with investment analysts Tuesday after the company released its financials. "We feel very positive about the strength of the home improvement sector and the customers' willingness to spend."

The Atlanta-based Home Depot reported second-quarter net income of $3.51 billion, or $3.05 per diluted share, compared to $2.7 billion, or $2.25 per diluted share, in the same period last year. The company's profit beat the forecast of $3.28 billion, or $2.85 per share, expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

More customers frequented Home Depot and spent more, the company said. The company had 455.4 million transactions, compared to 441.8 million in the same three-month period a year ago. And customers spent more, $66.20 on average, than they spent a year ago ($63.05).

Sales rose 8.4 percent to $30.46 billion, surpassing expectations of $30 billion; Home Depot reported $28.1 billion in revenue during the same period last year.

The retailer also gave an upbeat sales forecast for the rest of the year, with sales expected to be up 7 percent for fiscal 2018, compared to 5.3 percent last year.

The company's rebound suggests Home Depot not only recouped much of the lost sales from bad weather during the first three months of the year, but also saw a surge in more homeowners spending on their homes, said Neil Saunders, managing director of retail consultancy GlobalData.

"Much of this is down to more robust consumer finances and increased levels of consumer confidence, both of which have stimulated spending on a variety of improvement projects from complete refurbishments to small decorative tasks," Saunders said. "Home Depot's strong brand presence and its good marketing mean it has captured the lion's share of the growth in the DIY category."

Home Depot's results offer a hopeful sign for a sluggish U.S. housing market, which has seen buyers hunting for higher-priced homes amid a tight, but slightly expanding inventory of listings on the market.

Shares of Home Depot (HD) rose $1, or 0.5 percent, in early trading Tuesday to $195.10.

