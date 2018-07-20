The Harris County Fire Marshal said the front doors of the Northshore Islamic Center on Brownsville Street were set on fire around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Members of the Muslim community in the greater Houston area are looking for answers after a mosque was set on fire early Thursday morning.

The suspect(s) also slashed the tires of the car belonging to the leader of the mosque.

Thursday morning, a maintenance worker heard an alarm in the building and was able to put out the fire with water.

"I feel very bad about what happened. What happened shouldn't be happening. I don't know who did it and why they did it. It's just so bad." said Mohammad Sitar, a member at the mosque.

The security cameras on the side of the building weren't working at the time which is making it more difficult for investigators who are trying to find the arsonists.

The Harris County Fire Marshal has alerted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives which will then refer the case to the FBI. The FBI will decide if the fire qualifies as a hate crime.

At the mosque, leaders are calling for the arsonist to come forward willingly to put an end to the questions and the fear.

"We again appeal to the people who are behind it, please come forward. We love you. We want you to get to know us regardless of what was your motivation to do this. We don't want this to be repeated again. We don't want anyone to get hurt." said M.J. Khan, President of Islamic Society of Greater Houston.

