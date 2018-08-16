LOS ANGELES -- Going to the movies now consists of buying a ticket and sitting through some trailers. What if the entire evening was brought to you by Amazon?

According to a report in Bloomberg, the world's largest e-commerce company is in the mix for bidding on Landmark Theatres, the chain of movie theaters owned by Wagner/Cuban Cos., which is backed by sports and TV entrepreneurs Todd Wagner and Mark Cuban, of "Shark Tank" fame. Amazon and Landmark had no comment.

Michael Pachter, an analyst with Wedbush Securities, pegs the deal as worth potentially $60 million-$120 million, which "is a rounding error for Amazon."

He thinks the e-tailer would want the chain as a way of guaranteeing theatrical distribution for filmmakers who make movies for Amazon. "They want red carpet premieres and box office results," he says.

You enter a lobby, someone rips your tickets (or scans your barcode from the e-mail receipt) and you are told what theater screen your film is playing on. You walk in, take a seat, suffer through some movie trailers, and spend two hours or so watching the feature film.

Amazon has torn up how traditional retail operates, has reinvented the way we interact with home radios and television sets, has roiled the grocery business and seems intent on re-inventing healthcare. If it took on theater movie-watching, it would shake up an industry ripe for change.

The movie theater business has been flat for years. According to the Motion Picture Association of America, movie admissions in the U.S. and Canada in 2017 hit a 10-year low, falling 6% to 1.24 billion tickets sold.

The success of Moviepass with consumers, the app that offers movie attendance subscriptions, "showed theaters the hard way that they have to innovate," says Andrew Wallenstein, the co-editor-in-chief of show business publication "Variety." The industry is "in desperate need of fresh thinking." (Theater chain AMC recently introduced a competing $19.95 monthly subscription service.)

More: MoviePass will limit customers to three movies per month, keep prices the same

More: With MoviePass cutting back, which movie ticket subscription is your best choice?

On home screens, phones and tablets, Amazon is locked in a battle with Netflix for the eyes of streaming video consumers. Amazon's Prime Video is part of the $119 yearly plan that offers expedited shipping and entertainment. The company recently hired a new management team, led by the former entertainment president of NBC, to bring more viewers to Prime Video.

So what would an Amazon Theaters experience look like? Let's dream.

Day and date movies

For years, producers have dreamed of doing away with the window that puts films in theaters first, then makes them available for DVD and video-on-demand, then streaming, and finally TV distribution. Theater exhibitors have balked at making changes.

As the distributor of films like "Manchester by the Sea," "Cafe Society" and "The Big Sick," which all played in theaters as well as the small screen, Amazon could change that equation and have the clout to inspire other chains to follow suit.

"Amazon would bring experimentation, and help rethink what the business is," says Wallenstein.

He could even see films debuting on Amazon first and getting word of mouth awareness from the streaming run, and then opening in theaters afterwards.

The theater would sell more than tickets

Amazon has a test grocery store in Seattle that lets consumers check out without waiting at a cash register —they just use an app to make the purchases.

And with last year's purchase of Whole Foods Market, Amazon has shown a desire to merge Prime membership with Whole Foods specials and discounts. It also sells Amazon products like the Echo-connected speaker in the same store that's best known for organic food.

Imagine a new look to the theater lobby, which would offer Amazon products for sale, and perhaps the lockers Amazon has installed across the country, places where consumers can come pick up their products as an alternative to having them shipped to their home.

Perks

Prime members could get special discounts for Landmark movies, Q&A events with filmmakers and screenings that might only be available for free or a fee for Prime members, which is how the perks work now for Whole Foods customers. Amazon even introduced a Prime credit card earlier this year, with a flat 5% rebate on all sales at Whole Foods for Prime members.

Maybe not today, but eventually moviegoers might be able to purchase products directly off the screen, say Ben Affleck's sweater or Angelina Jolie's leggings, and then ship them home before the film finishes, says Stephen Beck of industry consultant cg42. "It won't happen overnight, but it's certainly a possibility," he says.

More: Keep the engine running. Amazon announces new Whole Foods curbside pickup service

Better movies

So far, Amazon has put most of its resources towards series for Prime, like the Emmy-nominated "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." In films, it has specialized in independent, art-house fare. Perhaps having a home brand chain in which it could guarantee 250 screens to start off would enable it to compete for movie rights with Netflix and the traditional studios more effectively and get stronger fare.

The Landmark chain has over 50 theaters in 27 markets, and specializes in a mix of major studio and independent fare. Its theater on the west side of Los Angeles is one of two theaters where major films are often first introduced, and it's a standard stop for directors of stars of films to do Q&As with audience members at public screenings.

Amazon Prime Video, as seen on the Apple TV screen

Jefferson Graham

Films produced by Amazon, including Oscar nominees and winners "The Big Sick" and "Manchester by the Sea," are part of the Prime subscription, which for $119 yearly offers expedited shipping and entertainment. Several of the Prime Video series are up for Emmy awards, but Amazon is far behind Netflix, with 22 nominations, to 112 for Netflix.

Original movies on Amazon have helped fuel the e-tailer's video-on-demand business, bringing viewers to purchase films for rental beyond the Prime Video offerings. Pachter says Amazon is bringing in $1 billion yearly from video-on-demand.

Follow USA TODAY's Jefferson Graham (@jeffersongraham) on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com