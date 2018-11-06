The Hamburger: An appreciation In this March 1, 2017, photo, chef Miguel Navarro inspects a Le Bleu hamburger, made with caramelized onions and blue cheese on top of portobello mushroom and lettuce, at the Atlas Meat-Free Delicatessen in Miami. When Ryan Bauhaus first started experimenting with faux meats, he fixated on recreating that subtle blood taste, settling on a tomato paste blend to mimic the acidic, iron flavor. The fatty part of meat was also not to be forgotten. Bauhaus boiled down mushrooms until he got the desired gelatinous, rubbery fat found on the back of a roast. 01 / 23 In this March 1, 2017, photo, chef Miguel Navarro inspects a Le Bleu hamburger, made with caramelized onions and blue cheese on top of portobello mushroom and lettuce, at the Atlas Meat-Free Delicatessen in Miami. When Ryan Bauhaus first started experimenting with faux meats, he fixated on recreating that subtle blood taste, settling on a tomato paste blend to mimic the acidic, iron flavor. The fatty part of meat was also not to be forgotten. Bauhaus boiled down mushrooms until he got the desired gelatinous, rubbery fat found on the back of a roast. 01 / 23

IHOP's wants a bigger bite of the burger business. Well, good luck.

it took a dramatic marketing Monday turn in temporary changing its name to IHOb -- the "b" is for burgers -- but having caught everyone's attention, it runs smack into an onslaght of competition.

There's not a comfort-food chain around that doesn't offer a burger -- not to mention fast-food outfits. The field is so crowded and it is so difficult to stand out that Chipotle pulled the plug on its test of a burger venture, Tasty Made, in Ohio, earlier this year.

Restaurant chains are going to lengths to promote burgers in a free-for-all just in time for grilling season.

IHOP will enter with a varied selection of burgers, from the classic starting at $6.99 to Mega Monster double-decker at $11.99. It has two patties, American and white cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and sauce. For a limited time, those who order one get a free soft drink.

For those who want something a little different, IHOP also has specialty burgers like one based around jalapeno peppers or a mushroom and swiss version.

But the chain, in making a decision to spend precious ad dollars on an item as ubiquitous as a burger instead of polishing the image around the part of the day it already owns, the morning breakfast trade, only adds one more name to a crowded field.

When comes to upscale burgers, here's what the others are doing:

McDonald's

The first name in hambrugers. Its upscale Signature Crafted line includes choices like a sriracha burger with prices of $4.99 and up.

Burger King

So a Double Whopper doesn't cut the mustard for you? Burger King is famous for shaking things up. For burgers, it has the Bacon Swiss Sourdough King: two patties , three strips of bacon, swiss cheese, tomatoes and a creamy sauce on a toasted sourdough bun.

Wendy's

The chain based in Dublin, Ohio, sticks to the basics -- but insists on doing them well. In the case of the more deluxe burgers, it adds patties and cheese. There's the Dave's Double and Dave's Triple.

Smashburger

Not to be outdone, the Smashburger chain has named its top burger the Triple Double -- three slices of cheese and two patties. It tries to stand out by offering a choice of four patties: beef, chicken, turkey or black bean.

Chili's

The chain caused a stir with a daring burger stacked a half a foot high. It includes bacon, sausage, pulled rib meat, brisket, half-pound beef patty, cheddar cheese, sauce, lettuce and tomato. That is an impressive, if not scary, 1,650 calories for a price that varies from $14.49 to $14.99, depending on the location.

Jack in the Box

The regional chain created a premium Ribeye Burger late last year based around ribeye steak with a red-wine glaze. The All American Ribeye sports red onion, provolone cheese, lettuce tomato and also comes with mayonnaise. Both are served on a potato roll bun. It also sells for at least $5.50.



