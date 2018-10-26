A chart showing a stock price moving higher

The stock market pared its losses in midday trading on Friday after the Standard & Poor's 500 dipped into correction territory earlier. But investors continued to fret over corporate earnings, trade uncertainty and the outlook for economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average index was down 123 points, or 0.5 percent, after falling over 500 points earlier. The S&P 500 dropped 0.8 percent and was 8.3 percent off its high reached on Sept. 20 after being off as much as 10.23 percent earlier. A correction is a loss of at least 10 percent from the most recent high.

"Once investor moods sours, it becomes easier to look for reasons to sell," says Jason Ware, chief investment officer of Albion Financial Group. Those reasons include rising interest rates, trade worries, a strong dollar that's hurting exports, and corporate earnings that have been robust but fallen short of estimates, he says.

After stocks rose on Thursday, sentiment worsened after Amazon reported revenue figures that let down investors after the market's close. Google parent company Alphabet’s earnings also came in below expectations. But both Amazon and Google pared their losses Friday, perhaps after investors realized the stocks may now be bargains, leading the broader market to follow, Ware says.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 1.5 percent, with shares in Amazon plunging 7.1 percent, while Google stock fell 1.6 percent in Friday trading as both stocks recovered somewhat from steeper losses. European and Asian markets also largely fell on Friday.

"It looks like we’re in a normal correction. This can happen at any time, particularly when the market has been doing well for an extended time," says David A. Schneider, principal of Schneider Wealth Strategies in New York."But there's no evidence that we're entering a bear market."

