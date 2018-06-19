Sister Norma Pimentel (left), Executive director of Catholic Charities Rio Grand Valley, Genin Rodas from Sab, Honduras speak about U.S. Immigration officials separating families at detention center on Thursday, May 7, 2018, at the Catholic Charities Rio Grand Valley refugee center in McAllen, Texas.

As news stories continue to come in documenting children and parents being separated at the border due to a zero tolerance policy issued by the current presidential administration, people are looking for ways they can help aid immigrant parents and children being detained at the border. Here are some Texas-based charities offering assistance to immigrant families currently being detained.

Verify charities before giving

Before giving to any charity, it is recommended to make sure and verify that a charity is real and determine how your donations will be used. Some sites to help verify charities are Charity Navigator, GuideStar. Another way to verify a charity is the database provided by the Better Business Bureau, Give.org.

RAICES: Family Reunification and Bond Fund

Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, or RAICES, provides "immigration-related legal services, advocacy and opportunities for educational and social support," according to the organization's website. RAICES is currently raising funds via their "Family Reunification and Bond Fund." According to the agency's website, the fund is to "directly support legal services for detained separated parents and the direct funding for bonds to get parents released." If you wish to donate to RAICES, you can do so here: https://actionnetwork.org/fundraising/bondfund.

Catholic Charities

Catholic Charities USA's mission is to "provide service to people in need, to advocate for justice in social structures and to call the entire church and other people of good will to do the same," according to their website. One of their ministry is Immigration & Refugee Services, that provides "a wide range of social and legal services that help them get established in the community," though there is not currently an active campaign for funds to assist parents and children being separated at the border. In a press release issued on June 15, the president and CEO of Catholic Charities, Sister Donna Markham, urged Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen to "stop separating migrant families at the border."

ACLU Foundation

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), works to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed by the Constitution and laws of the United States," according to their website. There is not a current active campaign to raise funds specifically for children and parents separated at the border, but among the tenants of the ACLU is "safeguarding the rights of refugees and immigrants." The agency is a four-star charity according to Charity Navigator. If you wish to donate to the ACLU, you can do so here: https://www.aclu.org/donate-aclu

Texas Civil Rights Project

The Texas Civil Rights Project is made up of Texas lawyers "serving the movement for equality and justice in and out of the courts," according to their website. The organization submitted an Emergency Request for Precautionary Measures with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights on the behalf of five families. If you would like to donate, you can do so online here: https://texascivilrightsproject.org/families-belong-together-donate.

There are also additional ways to assist the Texas Civil Rights Project according to their website. Volunteers who speak Spanish, Mam, Q'eqchi' or K'iche' and have paralegal or legal assistant experience can help take declarations from families affected by separation. If you can assist, you can register to volunteer here: https://texascivilrightsproject.org/keepfamiliestogether-volunteer/.

Call your elected officials

You can also call your U.S. Senator or Representative and let your voice be heard regarding upcoming legislation regarding family separation at the border. To find out your senator, you can visit: https://www.senate.gov/general/contact_information/senators_cfm.cfm. To find out your representative, you can visit: https://www.house.gov/representatives.

Catholic Charities Rio Grand Valley refugee center McAllen, TX, U.S.A . Genin Rodas, 29, and son is Edison Rodas, 5, from Sab, Honduras, embrace each other they wait for a family member to buy them a bus ticket after being released by U.S. Immigration officials on Thursday, May 7, 2018, at the Catholic Charities Rio Grande Valley refugee center in McAllen, Texas. Rodas and his son were separated for four days as they were were help in a detention faculty by U.S. Border Patrol.

