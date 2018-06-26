Migrants released from federal custody exit a bus after leaving a federal detention center in McAllen, Texas, on June 22, 2018.

Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY

House GOP expected to bring immigration bill to a vote

House Republicans expect to hold a vote Wednesday on an immigration bill that they say will keep migrant families from being separated as they cross the U.S.-Mexico border. GOP leaders gave few details of the latest version of their bill, which is an attempt to find compromise between immigration hardliners and moderates in their party, but House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., said the bill would fund Trump's border wall, provide "real border security" and strengthen immigration enforcement inside the U.S. Democrats have been united against the legislation, and House Speaker Paul Ryan could not say for sure if he has the votes among his GOP colleagues to pass the bill. If the latest bill fails, the House is expected to take up a narrow bill that would deal only with the immediate crisis of keeping migrant families together.

Prime perks: Members to reap 10 percent discount at Whole Foods

Coming to a Whole Foods near you: Discounts, if you’re an Amazon Prime member that is. Amazon will begin offering a discount on select sale and food items at Whole Foods Market and Whole Foods 365 stores on Wednesday. The members-only discount was previously available in 11 states, but Wednesday marks the first day the offer will be available everywhere. To receive the discount, customers must be an Amazon Prime member — $119 per year — and download the Whole Foods Market app.

Thousands of Marriott employees to picket hotel company across country

Thousands of Marriott International Hotel employees plan to protest in front of several hotels in eight cities Wednesday to ask for higher wages, more sexual harassment protections and increased job security amid contract negotiations with the hotel giant. At least 5,000 employees are expected to picket in front of the largest hotel company in the world, but no work stoppage is expected, with only workers who are scheduled to be off-duty on Wednesday participating. UNITE HERE, the labor union that organized the protest, said that of the 20,000 employees it represents, 12,000 have contracts that have already or will expire this year.

A double treat in the sky: See the 'Strawberry' full moon and Saturn

Tonight might be a good time to look up at the sky. A combination of the full Strawberry Moon and Saturn’s proximity to Earth should make for some prime stargazing Wednesday night. June's full moon, called the Strawberry Moon by the Algonquin tribes because it signaled the time to start gathering strawberries, is considered the most colorful of the year. It will also be the best chance to see Saturn, since it will be as close to Earth as it gets each year.

What to watch Wednesday at the World Cup

Four spots in the Round of 16 are on the line in what promises to be a wild Wednesday at the World Cup. While the knockout round clinching scenarios for Group E are relatively clear with Brazil (vs. Serbia) and Switzerland (vs. Costa Rica) simply needing a win or tie (both games at 2 p.m. ET), Group F could experience mayhem (both games at 10 a.m. ET). Mexico, Germany, Sweden and even South Korea are all mathematically alive to move on. Mexico needs only a tie to advance, but it is playing Sweden, which needs a win. Defending World Cup champion Germany needs a convincing win over South Korea, which is a long shot to advance.

