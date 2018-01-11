VP Mike Pence in Mansfield
October 31, 2018 Vice-president Mike Pence was at Lahm Airport in Mansfield on Wednesday to campaign for Ohio Republicans Bob Gibbs, Jim Renacci, Mike Dewine, and Troy Balderson.
Jason J. Molyet/News Journal, Jason J. Molyet/News Journal

WASHINGTON – Vice President Mike Pence is used to taking a back seat to his boss.

But playing second fiddle to celebrities Oprah Winfrey and Will Ferrell is another story.

Campaigning in Georgia Thursday for gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp, Pence noted that Democrat Stacey Abrams was getting help from Winfrey and Ferrell.

"Well, I’d like to remind Stacey and Oprah and Will Ferrell, I’m kind of a big deal too," Pence told the GOP crowd, as he stretched out his arms and put on a “What about me?” expression.

Some in the twitterverse poked back at Pence.

"Bless your heart mike, no you're not," tweeted Adam Jentleson, who was a top aide to former Democratic Sen. Harry Reid. 

But Pence's audience cheered, as he made sure they were in on the "Ron Burgundy" reference.

"Did you get that?" Pence asked.

Playing the mustachioed blowhard Burgundy in the "Anchorman" movies, Ferrell tried to impress a woman by asking if she knew who he was.

"I don’t know how to put this, but I’m kind of a big deal," his character says. "People know me."

Pence has been crisscrossing the country for the past year in a midterm election blitz that has taken him to more than three dozen states. 

While he hasn't drawn the spotlight the way President Donald Trump has, Pence has raised more than $70 million for fellow Republicans and made more than 140 candidate rallies or fundraising events.

“He’s been a secret weapon for so many members,” said House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

