WASHINGTON – The coming fight over filling a Supreme Court seat will be a defining issue in Missouri’s hotly contested U.S. Senate race – if Republican candidate Josh Hawley has his way.

Hawley, Missouri’s attorney general, launched his first TV ad on Monday, and the goal of his blitz is clear: put Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill on the defensive as she considers President Trump’s nominee for the high court.

“Claire McCaskill wants liberals in charge. That’s how she votes. That’s not Missouri’s way, and it won’t be my way,” Hawley says in the 30-second spot. His campaign spokeswoman declined to say how much Hawley would spend on the ad.

The Missouri race is expected to be one of the most competitive, closely watched contests in the country, and the outcome could determine which party controls the Senate next year.

Trump is expected to announce his Supreme Court pick Monday evening, and the Senate could vote on the nominee in the weeks leading up to the Nov. 6 midterm elections.

Justice Anthony Kennedy, a swing vote on abortion and gay rights, has announced his retirement, creating the Supreme Court vacancy. Trump, who plans to unveil his pick during prime time on Monday, is focusing on four judges: Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Thomas Hardiman and Raymond Kethledge.

McCaskill recently told Politico, a Washington politics outlet, that she’s “not optimistic” she will be able to vote for the president’s choice. She supports abortion rights, and Trump’s candidate – if confirmed – could be in a position to overturn Roe v. Wade. That’s the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion.

Hawley is a conservative lawyer who clerked at the Supreme Court and has argued cases before the justices. As he notes in the ad, “I got my start at the Supreme Court, defending religious liberty. I even met my wife there – she’s a tough lawyer, too.”

Hawley and other Senate Republicans hope the Supreme Court battle will excite conservative voters and increase turnout in November.

The political calculus for Democrats is more complicated. McCaskill and other Senate Democrats are under intense pressure from liberals to oppose Trump’s nominee, and McCaskill could risk a backlash among Democratic voters if she supports the president’s choice. But Missouri favored Trump by 19 percentage points in the 2016 president race, which mean McCaskill will need to win over some Trump voters to keep her seat.

Republicans hold a narrow 51-49 majority in the Senate, leaving the GOP with little room for defections when Trump’s nominee comes to the floor for a vote.

