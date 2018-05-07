Cruise ship tours: The early icons of the Carnival fleet

The Mardi Gras (left) may have been the first Carnival ship but it was the Carnivale (right) that established the line as a cruise industry powerhouse. Both are shown at Port Canaveral prior to their departure from the Carnival fleet in late 1993.

Peter Knego

Nostalgic for the early days of cruising? Our latest Cruise Ship Tour, in the carousel above, looks back at cruise giant Carnival's first three vessels — Mardi Gras, Carnivale and Festivale.

Originally built in Britain as ocean liners and converted by Carnival into floating fun zones, the now-legendary ships helped revolutionize the cruise industry in the 1970s and put Carnival on a path to global dominance.

Created by veteran cruise writer and ship photographer Peter Knego, the tour combines rare archival exterior and interior photographs of the vessels from the periods before, during and after their ownership by Carnival with Knego's own images from shipboard visits to tell their story from beginning to end. All three ships were scrapped in recent years.

The tour is part of our ongoing series of cruise ship galleries. For an inside look at dozens of other passenger vessels sailing the world's oceans and rivers, click on the links below:

