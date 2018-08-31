Top shoulder season destinations

Fiji is a top shoulder season destination, according to Expedia.

Now is the time to travel. From September to November, the kids are back in school and fewer people are hitting the road.

Travelers can save 25 to 30 percent on hotels and flights compared to peak summer pricing, according to Travelzoo.com.

“Shoulder season is a win-win for consumers thanks to the thinning summer crowds,” says Gabe Saglie, senior editor for Travelzoo.

Savings are greater during the week in leisure destinations such as Southern California and during the weekend in financial hubs such as New York.

“Those thinner crowds also allow shoulder season travelers to enjoy their favorite destinations with more elbow room, meaning reservations at their favorite restaurants and tickets to their favorite shows will be easier to come by,” Saglie says.

The weather is usually more pleasant as well.

Expedia says that for many warm-weather destinations such as the Caribbean, Hawaii and Mexico, shoulder season takes place during late spring--from mid-April through May--and early fall--from September to early November.

For many other popular destinations, Expedia says another time of year to find affordable rates is January and February. It is not a typical “shoulder season”, but demand and prices drop because most people want to stay put after the holidays. London, Paris and Greece are examples of destinations that get more affordable.

According to Fareness.com, a travelers can get to San Juan in Puerto Rico for 22 percent less from September 15 to November 15, based on last year’s data.

According to Booking.com, Phoenix is 51 percent cheaper to travel to during the month of September as opposed to March. Seattle is 29 percent cheaper to travel to in October as opposed to August, Colorado Springs is 29 percent cheaper in October versus July.

Some other suggested destinations from Expedia, based on 2017 booking data: Maui, Aruba, Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos in Mexico, Phuket, Fiji, Myrtle Beach, Miami, the Big Island of Hawaii and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

USA TODAY reached out to Expedia, Booking.com, Travelzoo, and Fareness to figure out the best shoulder season destinations. Look at the gallery above for options.

