J.D. Power: These hotel brands earned the highest marks among guests
Home2 Suites by Hilton earned the highest score among extended stay hotels in J.D. Power’s 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index. This is the Home2Suites by Hilton Dallas Frisco.
Staybridge Suites by InterContinental Hotels Group earn the highest score among upper extended stay brands in J.D. Power’s 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index. This is the Staybridge Suites Seattle Fremont.
Microtel Inn and Suites by Wyndham earned the highest score among economy brands in J.D. Power’s 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index. This is the Microtel Inn and Suites Penn Yan Finger Lakes Region in New York.
This is the Microtel Inn and Suites by Wyndham El Paso Airport. Microtel is the highest-scoring economy band in J.D. Power's annual survey.
For the fourth consecutive year, Wingate by Wyndham is the highest-scoring midscale brand in J.D. Power’s 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index. This is the Wingate by Wyndham Fargo.
Drury Hotels has earned the upper midscale title in the J.D. Power 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index for the 13th straight year. This is the property in Orlando.
Hilton Garden inn scored highest among upscale brands in J.D. Power’s 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index. This is the Hilton Garden Inn Wausau in Wisconsin.
Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants has scored highest among upper upscale brands in the J.D. Power 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index. This is the Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs Hotel.
Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants has scored highest among upper upscale brands in the J.D. Power 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index. This is the Kimpton Saint George Hotel in Toronto.
For the fourth consecutive year, The Ritz-Carlton is the highest-scoring luxury hotel in the J.D. Power 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index. This is The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Florida.
Hotels are making their customers much happier across the board, especially when it comes to rooms and facilities, according to J.D. Power’s 2018 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index.

Out of a 1,000-point scale, overall satisfaction with the hotel industry increased eight points to 825.

“Hotels in all price ranges have excelled at ensuring their customers have a top-notch experience,” says Jennifer Corwin, associate practice lead for the global travel and hospitality practice at J.D. Power. “Years of capital investment in offerings such as higher-end televisions and in-room tablets have left their mark.”

J.D. Power: Enterprise is top-rated rental car company

Now in its 22nd year, the study measures overall guest satisfaction across eight hotel segments, from economy to extended stay to luxury. It looks at key factors such as reservations, check-in/check-out, guest rooms, food and beverage, hotel services, hotel facilities and cost and fees.

Some key findings:

  • The greatest improvement in overall satisfaction was in the upper midscale segment, with a 12-point increase.
  • The Ritz-Carlton scored 902, up 14 points from last year and the highest for the brand in the study's history.
  • Technology is increasingly important, especially in guest rooms. For instance, 77 percent of guests surveyed said they had a large flat-panel television in their rooms.
  • Services such as check-in and check-out and food and beverage are improving at a slower rate. Guest satisfaction with cost and fees is also lagging.

The tallest hotels for top U.S. brands

Here are the hotel brands that ranked the highest in guest satisfaction in their respective segments:

  • Luxury: The Ritz-Carlton (for the fourth consecutive year)
  • Upper Upscale: Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants
  • Upscale: Hilton Garden Inn (for the third consecutive year)
  • Upper Midscale: Drury Hotels (for the 13th consecutive year)
  • Midscale: Wingate by Wyndham (for the fourth consecutive year)
  • Economy: Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham
  • Upper Extended Stay: Staybridge Suites (for the second consecutive year)
  • Extended Stay: Home2 Suites by Hilton

This year’s study analyzed 70 officially ranked brands in eight market segments. It was based on responses from about 55,000 people who stayed at a hotel between May 2017 and May 2018.

For more information, go to Jdpower.com.

The brands and hotel rooms of Marriott International, by the numbers
Aloft Hotels is one of Marriott International's lifestyle brands. This is the Aloft Philadelphia Downtown.
AC Hotel by Marriott Irvine is located in California.
AC Hotel by Marriott Madison Downtown is in Wisconsin.
Autograph Collection is Marriott's collection of independent hotels. This is the Roomers Hotel Munich, Autograph Collection.
Autograph Collection is Marriott's collection of independent hotels. This is the Hotel Park City, Autograph Collection, in Utah.
Courtyard by Marriott Queretaro is about 140 miles away from Mexico City.
Courtyard by Marriott Stafford Quantico is near the FBI Academy.
Marriott International acquired the Canadian based Delta Hotels and Resorts. This is the Delta Toronto.
Legendary hotelier Ian Schrager designed the EDITION hotel brand for Marriott. This is The Miami Beach EDITION.
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Akron Fairlawn is located in Ohio.
Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Fort Smith is located in Arkansas.
Four Points by Sheraton Manhattan Midtown West is one of several Marriott properties in New York City.
Four Points by Sheraton Kolasin, Montenegro is in one of Europe's most up-and-coming destinations.
Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center is in a Maryland suburb outside of Washington, D.C.
Gaylord Texan Resort Hotel & Convention Center is in Grapevine, Tex.
JW Marriott Venice Resort & Spa is a popular Italian resort.
Le Méridien Seoul is one of Marriott's luxury properties.
Moxy is one of Marriott International's newest brands. This is the MOXY NYC Times Square.
The Ritz-Carlton Hotel De La Paix, Geneva is one of Marriott International's upscale properties.
Residence Inn London Bridge is one of Marriott's latest properties.
Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve is a luxury hotel located in the hills of Ubud along the Ayung River in Bali.
Marriott inherited the Sheraton brand from Starwood. Sheraton Grand Los Angeles is one of its flagship hotels.
Springhill Suites by Marriott Jackson Hole in Wyoming has full kitchens.
SpringHill Suites by Marriott Springdale Zion National Park is located in Utah.
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is one of Starwood's luxury brands. Marriott now owns the brand.
The Luxury Collection is a collection of five-star hotels. The Gritti Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Venice is one of them.
The Tribute Portfolio was a Starwood collection of four-star hotels. Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables, A Tribute Portfolio Hotel, is in Florida.
TownePlace Suites by Marriott Austin North/Tech Ridge has a full breakfast and free Wi-Fi.
W Hotels is Starwood's luxury boutique hotel brand. It is now owned by Marriott International. W Shanghai – The Bund is one of its most popular properties.
Westin is another Starwood brand that Marriott inherited. The Westin Denver International Airport is one of its properties.
Renaissance Hotels is one of Marriott's longtime lifestyle hotels. This is the Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Dubai.
The brands, hotel rooms of Hilton Hotels and Resorts, by the numbers
The Conrad Fort Lauderdale is one of Hilton's luxury hotels.
Doubletree by Hilton is one of the company's fastest growing brands. This is the property in the London Docklands.
Embassy Suites by Hilton is an all suite hotel brand. This is the Embassy Suites at The-Woodlands Hughes Landing in Texas.
The Hampton Inn Santa Monica features two queen beds, beach-themed artwork and large workstations along with mini-fridge, microwave and coffee/tea maker. Hampton also offers free Wi-Fi and plenty of outlets.
The Hilton Garden Inn hotel in Wausau, Wis. offers large conference rooms and onsite dining.
Hilton Hotels is Hilton's upscale brand. This is the one in Cleveland.
Home2 Suites by Hilton is an extended stay brand. This is one of Hilton's properties in Dallas in the Frisco area.
Homewood Suites by Hilton is an all-suite residential-style hotel brand. This one is located in Augusta, Ga.
Hilton has a collection of independent hotels called Tapestry. This is The Graham in Washington, D.C. in the Georgetown neighborhood.
Tru by Hilton McDonough in Atlanta is one of Hilton's newest brands.
The Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills is one of Hilton's newest luxury hotels.
Curio Collection is one of two collections of independent hotels by Hilton. The West Hotel Sydney is a member.
The brands, hotel rooms of Wyndham Hotel Group, by the numbers
AmericInn Hotel and Suites Waupun. Wisc..is part of Wyndham Hotel Group. There are 202 AmericInn.
Baymont Inn & Suites San Angelo, Tex., is one of 483 properties in the brand.
Days Inn Suites North Savanah, Ga. is one of 1,773 properties in the brand.
Dazzler Asuncion Paraguay.is one of 13 hotels in the brand.
The Dazzler Colonia Uruguay is one of Wyndham's upscale hotels.
The Alexander Hotel Indianapolis is part of Dolce Hotels and Resorts, a boutique hotel collection.
The Esplendor Buenos Aires is one of 10 hotels in the boutique hotel collection.
Esplendor El Calafate Santa Cruz Argentina.is one of 10 hotels in the boutique hotel collection.
Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Bridgeport-Clarksburg, West Virginia is one of 110 hotels in that brand.
Horward Johnson Altamonta Springs North Orlando is one of 356 hotels in that brand.
Knights Inn Clearwater Florida is one of 362 hotels in that economy chain.
Microtel Inn and Suites by Wyndham Lynchburg, Va., is one 337 hotels in that brand.
Ramada Singapore at Zhongshan Park is one 850 properties in that brand.
Super 8 is Wyndham Hotel Group's largest brand with 2,867 properties.This is the Super 8 Peterborough in Ontario.
The Lafayette, A Trademark Collection Hotel in Buffalo is one of 64 hotels in the collection.
Travelodge Bossier City, La., is one of 436 hotels in that brand.
TRYP by Wyndham is a select-service urban hotel brand. This is the TRYP by Wyndham Brisbane Fortitude Valley in Australia.
Wingate by Wyndham BWI Airport in Linthicum Heights, Md., is one of 154 hotels in the chain.
Wyndham Garden is one of the fastest growing brands in the family. This is Wyndham Garden Calgary Airport.
Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach is one of 41 hotels in the brand.
Wyndham Boston Beacon Hill is one of 111 hotels in the brand.
