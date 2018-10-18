JetBlue is adding 12 seats to each of its A320s.

JetBlue Airways

JetBlue wants to send you on a free flight this November – but there's a catch.

As part of JetBlue's For Good Month, the airline is flying a plane full of people to "Destination Good" for a volunteer experience on Nov. 27.

The catch? The actual location won't be revealed until the morning the contest winners leave from New York's JFK International Airport.

Talk about impromptu travel! JetBlue says the "once-in-a-lifetime volunteer voyage" will include "three memorable and immersive days dedicated to helping causes JetBlue believes in."

Looking to score yourself a seat on the spontaneous trip? Residents of the United States who are over 18 years old can enter by answering philanthropic-related questions on the website jetbluecheckinforgood.com.

The contest ends Oct. 26.

More: No injuries as JetBlue engine catches fire ahead of takeoff from Las Vegas

More: JetBlue plants potatoes at New York JFK

Onboard the world's longest flight (Singapore Airlines)

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com