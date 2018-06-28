Watermelon dishes, desserts and drinks July is National Watermelon Month and the refreshing fruit is the perfect way to celebrate summer. 01 / 48 July is National Watermelon Month and the refreshing fruit is the perfect way to celebrate summer. 01 / 48

America's restaurants and bars are celebrating summer with the season's star fruit — mouth-watering watermelon. The bright red wedges, cubes and juice are featured in salads, cocktails and desserts across the country, and National Watermelon Month is the perfect time to indulge.

"We eagerly count down the days until the Bradford watermelons are harvested," says Bourbon chef Kristian Niemi of a South Carolina watermelon. “It’s like all of the greatest aspects of a watermelon were distilled down into the perfect one. Deep, red flesh; concentrated watermelon flavor with depth like no other, and a soft, delicate rind that’s perfect for pickling. We do so many different preparations."

Browse the photos above for chefs and bartenders' creative takes on watermelon in South Carolina and beyond, and see more summer fun below.

Strawberry dishes, desserts and drinks In San Francisco, Horsefeather serves the Strawberry and Corn Cookie with strawberry ice cream, negroni reduction, freeze dried strawberries and chantilly cream. 01 / 106 In San Francisco, Horsefeather serves the Strawberry and Corn Cookie with strawberry ice cream, negroni reduction, freeze dried strawberries and chantilly cream. 01 / 106

2018 canned wine releases New York's Bridge Lane Wine released a full line of cans in January, including a red blend, rose, chardonnay, sauvignon blanc and white merlot. 01 / 15 New York's Bridge Lane Wine released a full line of cans in January, including a red blend, rose, chardonnay, sauvignon blanc and white merlot. 01 / 15

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com