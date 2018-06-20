Justice Department officials have been working on a draft executive order that would halt the separation of children from adult immigrants charged with illegal entry, an official familiar with the matter confirmed Wednesday.

The official who is not authorized to comment publicly said attorneys have been working on a draft for President Donald Trump’s signature since early Wednesday morning aimed at reversing administration policy that resulted in the separation of more than 2,000 children.

The scope of the order was not immediately clear, including if it would address how the already-separated children would be reunified with their parents.

AP reported earlier that Homeland Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen was involved with the drafting of the action for Trump. The Justice Department needs to review the order before it was signed.

The action would come as Trump pushes for legislative action on the issue. But Nielsen reportedly believes there is little certainty that Congress will act.

The official who spoke to USA Today said the order being developed is primarily aimed at keeping families of future detainees together. It is intended as an interim measure until Congress acts.

The executive order is not likely to end a key provision of the so-called zero tolerance policy that would continue to subject illegal immigrant adults to prosecution for illegal entry, the official said.

The controversial policy, which has resulted in at least 2,000 child separations, was first announced more than a month ago by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“If you cross this border unlawfully, then we will prosecute you,” Sessions said last month in California. “If you are smuggling a child, then we will prosecute you and that child will be separated from you as required by law.”

Amid backlash over the policy, Trump said Wednesday that he planned to "sign something" on immigration and that he wanted to keep families together after they are detained for crossing the border illegally.

“I’ll be signing something in a little while that’s going to do that," Trump said after he was asked about stopping the separation of families at the border. "I’ll be doing something that’s somewhat preemptive and ultimately will be matched by legislation, I’m sure.”

Trump said he planned to sign something before he heads to Minnesota later Wednesday for a roundtable and rally.

On Wednesday, Trump again blamed Democrats for the problems and said Republicans wanted security.

"But I am working on something - it never ends!" he tweeted.

Contributing: David Jackson

