A strong economy has slowed Medicaid signups nationwide, but state programs are spending more on prescription drugs and addiction treatment, the Kaiser Family Foundation reported Thursday.

The nonpartisan health foundation’s annual survey of 50 state Medicaid directors found that signups dipped less than 1 percent this year. It's the first decrease after a decade of swelling enrollment fueled by the Great Recession and the Affordable Care Act expansion.

About one in five Americans are covered by Medicaid, the government-sponsored program for low-income families and the disabled.

Despite the essentially flat enrollment, the average combined federal and state spending increased 4.2 percent during 2018, the foundation reported. Medicaid directors project that average spending will increase 5.3 percent next year.

One factor driving the spending increase is the mix of people on Medicaid, the survey found. Fewer children and adults were covered, but low-income seniors and disabled residents who typically require more services remained on Medicaid.

The rising costs of prescription drugs, addiction treatment and long-term care for seniors and the disabled also fueled higher spending.

State Medicaid programs grappled with higher costs for specialty drugs for cancer, hepatitis C, hemophilia, mental health and HIV. State programs are also spending more on medication and treatments for people battling addictions to opioids and other drugs.

There are three drugs used to treat opioid-use disorder: Methadone, buprenorphine and naltrexone. All state Medicaid programs cover at least one of these medications, and most cover all three, the foundation reported.

Twenty-two states this year had initiatives to curb drug spending, the foundation reported, and another 19 states planned such initiatives in 2019.

Some states passed laws aimed at capping Medicaid drug spending.

Under New York law, a Medicaid drug utilization review board recommended the state negotiate a more generous rebate to reduce the cost of the cystic fibrosis drug Orkambi.

The drug lists for $272,000 per year. The state board recommended the Medicaid program should spend no more than $56.94 per unit, down from $186 per unit.

Despite the board's recommendation, it's unclear whether the drug's price has been reduced or the rebate increased to offset the cost.

New York Medicaid patients still have access to the drug.

A spokesman for the New York state health department did not answer questions about the status of negotiations for a more generous rebate on Wednesday.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, which markets Orkambi, has not offered a more lucrative rebate, company spokeswoman Heather Nichols said.

The survey found other challenges for state Medicaid programs to rein in drug costs, including federal requirements to cover drugs even in cases where effectiveness or safety is poor and transparency in pricing.

Ohio moved to cancel contracts with middlemen pharmacy benefit managers that charge taxpayers significantly more than they pay pharmacists to fill drugs for Medicaid recipients.

Antonio Ciaccia, a pharmacy industry veteran who has researched the role of pharmacy benefit managers in drug pricing, said he expects more Medicaid programs to investigate such "spread pricing."

"It is incumbent upon the states through the audit process is to figure out how the money is being spent," Ciaccia said.

