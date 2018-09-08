Kindergartners have been known to shed tears (parents too) and even have a meltdown at first-day-of-school drop off.

But pick up is often a different story. Kids are usually elated to reunite with their parents.

But this little girl, captured by her mom, Twitter user @PonyGinuwinemp3, is wise beyond her years.

Because she seems to understand that summer is OVER and a lifetime in the working world starts here.

How my daughter feels about starting kindergarten pic.twitter.com/iCkoldr11E — No that bitch wasn’t! (@PonyGinuwinemp3) August 7, 2018

The little girl waits in line, wearing a paper crown, to be picked up with the other children.

The others seem happy enough. One kid even merrily skips off to his family.

When it's her turn, the girl marches to her waiting her mother, yanks off her crown and TOSSES it at the camera.

Yep. As her mother puts it, her reaction is relatable to anyone who spends time in the salt mines of the working world.

I know 😩that’s how my ass feels having to work — No that bitch wasn’t! (@PonyGinuwinemp3) August 7, 2018

It's a hard lesson to learn so early. Get used to it, her mom says.

She bout to be fed up for a long ass time — No that bitch wasn’t! (@PonyGinuwinemp3) August 7, 2018

