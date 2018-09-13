Katie Lindsay, left, prepares to bag avocados at Kroger in Oakley on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2018.

Kroger is making strides amid fierce new competition from Amazon, but its sales results disappointed Wall Street on Thursday as it juggled numerous strategic initiatives.

Kroger shares dropped as low as $28.30, down $3.43 or 10.8 percent.

“We are only two quarters into our three-year Restock Kroger plan, and we are making solid progress," CEO Rodney McMullen said. "Kroger customers have more ways than ever to engage with us seamlessly through our recently-launched Kroger Ship, expanded availability of Instacart, successful ClickList offering, and selling Simple Truth in China through Alibaba’s Tmall."

For the second quarter, Kroger garnered a $508 million profit, up 43.9 percent from the same period last year.

Excluding one-time items, Kroger netted 41 cents of earnings per share, beating Wall Street forecasts of 38 cents.

Total sales were $27.9 billion, up 1 percent – but shy of analysts' estimates of $28 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.

Also falling short: identical store sales without fuel, a closely watched sales metric that excludes the impact of renovations, mergers or acquisitions, rose 1.6 percent below the 1.9 percent Wall Street was expecting.

Under pressure to beef up its digital efforts, Kroger has launched a series of initiatives in 2018 to grow its business and curb the Amazon threat:

• In August, Kroger unveiled plans to expand its home delivery partnership with Instacart to cover more than half its stores nationwide.

• Last month Kroger also announced a pact with internet giant Alibaba to sell groceries in China. In the same month, Kroger announced its direct-to-shoppers Ship service in Cincinnati; Louisville, Kentucky; Nashville, Tennessee; and Houston.

• In June, Kroger announced a pilot project to test driverless grocery delivery that appears will rollout in Phoenix.

• In May, Kroger announced an alliance with British digital retailer Ocado to build a network of U.S. warehouses to provide digital grocery deliveries.

