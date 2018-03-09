Latest update: 8 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 5.

Airlines waived change fees for Tropical Storm Gordon, which made landfall along the Gulf Coast late Tuesday.

Several big airlines – including American, Delta, Southwest and United – had waived change fees for airports in the storm’s path.

The weather waivers allowed travelers to make changes – with some fine print – to try and avoid the storm. Details varied by carrier, but the policies generally allowed eligible customers to make one change without paying extra.

Only flights on certain dates were covered by the waivers, with the details again varying by carrier. Those wishing to reschedule their flights also were given a window to do so; flights moved beyond an airline’s booking window typically would be exempt from change fees, though a new fare would apply.

Scroll down for details and links to change fees in place at big U.S. airlines as of 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 5:

Alaska Airlines

Airports covered: New Orleans.

Eligible if booked to travel: Sept. 4-6.

Rebooking window: Rebooked travel must begin by Sept. 14. Fare differences may apply for flights booked beyond that date.

Full details



American Airlines

Airports covered: Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Florida; Gulfport/Biloxi, Mississippi; Lafayette, Louisiana; Mobile, Alabama; New Orleans; Panama City, Florida; Pensacola, Florida.

Eligible if booked to travel: Sept. 3-5.

Rebooking window: Rebooked travel must begin by Sept. 9. Fare differences may apply for flights booked beyond that date.

Full details

Delta Air Lines

Airports covered: Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Destin, Florida; Gulfport/Biloxi, Mississippi; Lafayette, Louisiana; Mobile, Alabama; New Orleans; Panama City, Florida; Pensacola, Florida.

Eligible if booked to travel: Sept. 4-5.

Rebooking window: Rebooked travel must begin by Sept. 9. Fare differences may apply for flights booked beyond that date.

Full details

Frontier Airlines

Airports covered: Jackson, Mississippi; Little Rock, Arkansas; New Orleans; Pensacola, Florida.

Eligible if booked to travel: Sept. 4-6.

Rebooking window: Rebooked travel must begin by Sept. 28. Origin and destination cities may be changed. Fare differences may apply for flights booked beyond that date.

Full details

Southwest Airlines

Airports covered: New Orleans; Panama City, Florida; Pensacola, Florida.

Eligible if booked to travel: Sept. 4-5.

Rebooking window: Customers may rebook within 14 days of their original date of travel between the original city-pairs. Travel booked beyond 14 days may involve a recalculated fare, though customers can apply funds from the unused portion of their travel toward the fare.

Full details

Spirit Airlines

Airports covered: New Orleans.

Eligible if booked to travel: Sept. 4-5.

Rebooking window: Rebooked travel must begin by Sept. 11. Fare differences may apply for flights booked beyond that date.

Full details

United Airlines

Airports covered: Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Destin, Florida; Gulfport/Biloxi, Mississippi; Jackson, Mississippi; Lafayette, Louisiana; Lake Charles, Louisiana; Mobile, Alabama; Monroe, Louisiana; New Orleans; Panama City, Florida; Pensacola, Florida; and Shreveport, Louisiana.

Eligible if booked to travel: Sept. 4-5.

Rebooking window: Rebooked travel must begin by Sept. 9. Fare differences may apply for flights booked beyond that date.

Full details

