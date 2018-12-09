Wednesday is a big day for fans of Apple's iPhone. The tech giant will unveil its new smartphone during an event at its headquarters in Cupertino, Calif. Scroll down for the latest updates:

1:34 p.m.: Series 4 models featuring Nike and Hermes will also launch, Williams said. The Watch starts at $399, with the cellular model starting at $499. The Series 3 will now go for $279. Preorders start September 14, and will launch on September 21. The latest operating system for the Watch is available September 17.

1:32 p.m.: The Series 4 will be available in silver, gold, and space gray, as well as a new gold stainless finish. All older bands will fit with the new Watch, too, said Williams.

1:29 p.m.: Williams said Apple Watch will maintain the same 18-hour battery life, and workout time for the Watch will now go six hours on one charge.

1:28 p.m.: Williams said personal health information is encrypted on your device and in the cloud.

1:25 p.m.: Dr. Ivor Benjamin, president of the American Heart Association, appears briefly to endorse the feature, noting it offers "great potential" in helping users become more proactive with their health. Williams also said the feature has received FDA approval.

1:23 p.m.: The ECG on Watch takes about 30 seconds, and then classify your heart's rhythm. All readings are stored in the Health app in a PDF doctors can quickly read, said Williams.

1:21 p.m.: Apple Watch will also add alerts if you have a low heart rate, or screen your heart rhythm and send an alert if their heart beat is irregular. A third feature incorporating an electrical heart sensor allows users to take an electrocardiogram (ECG) directly from their Watch.

1:19 p.m.: A new feature on the next Apple Watch is the ability to detect when someone falls down. Williams said Apple conducted studies on real-world falls. "There's this repeatable motion pattern that happens," Williams said. The Series 4 will be able to recognize motions linked to a fall, or when someone trips or slips back. If so, the Watch will send an alert and if the user isn't moving, it immediately calls an emergency contact and sends location information.

1:17 p.m.: The Series 4 includes a next-generation chip with a dual-core, 64-bit processor. Translation: the Watch will perform twice as fast as the previous model.

1:15 p.m.: The digital crown -- the knob on the side of the Watch -- has been re-engineered, along with its speaker, which is 50 percent louder than older models, said Williams.

1:14 p.m.: Users can customize their watch face to add quick contacts, different time zones or the ultimate health and fitness watch, said Williams. Other quick info users can view from the watch face include boarding info and sports scores. A meditation app will also work directly on the watch face, moving through breathing exercises without the need to open an app.

1:12 p.m.: Williams unveils Apple Watch, Series 4. The displays on the watch are more than 30 percent larger with "minimal changes to the case size," he said. The larger screen will allow developers to fit more stuff on apps like Maps or Photos, he said.

1:10 p.m.: Jeff Williams, chief operating officer at Apple, appears to tout the Apple Watch, breaking down how it has become an indispensable item for users in tracking health and fitness.

1:09 p.m.: Cook starts with the Apple Watch, the top smartwatch in the world, according to Cook. "Apple Watch has redefined what a watch can do for you," said Cook.

1:08 p.m.: Here's a huge milestone: Cook said Apple is poised to ship 2 billion iOS devices to date.

1:06 p.m.: Cook talks about the steps Apple takes to make your technology "more personal and engaging" from its Macs to iPhones. It also stretches to its Apple stores, which welcome over 500 million visitors a year, said Cook.

1:04 p.m.: Naturally, this introductory montage showcases some of Apple's big products like Siri and Apple Watch. The briefcase is opened. "Tim, it's here," says an Apple employee backstage. "Aah, the clicker," says Cook before walking on stage. No, we have no idea what happened either.

1:02 p.m.: It starts with a view of Apple Park, the tech giant's latest headquarters. It looks like a giant spaceship landed in the forest. Someone is sprinting with a metal suitcase as the theme to Mission Impossible plays.

1:00 p.m. ET: Have your Safari-enabled or Twitter-friendly device handy? Good, because this iPhone event is about to kick off. You can also watch right here.

ORIGINAL STORY

Rumors suggest the tech giant will unveil three smartphones at its Wednesday event: an iPhone XS, a Plus model, and a third option with a more affordable price tag.

Apple may have already leaked details on the names of the iPhones on its website, reports The Verge. The names are iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR.

As with previous years, the next iPhone will likely get upgrades in its processing speed and camera, as well as an update to the iOS operating system. That update will also be available on select models of Apple's iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch.

Among the changes coming to iOS 12: a Screen Time feature allowing users to monitor how they use their mobile devices, better tools for managing notifications, and the ability to FaceTime with a group of people.

Based on operating system, Apple holds a 45.1 percent share of U.S. smartphones users, according to research firm eMarketer, compared to 53.3 percent for Google's Android. This year, 102.4 million people will own an iPhone, up 5.1% from the year before, said eMarketer.

