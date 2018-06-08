Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said Thursday that his city is "not giving an inch" in its battle with the Trump administration on sanctuary cities.

Scott Olson, Getty Images

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel holds a press conference to update the public on the weekend of gun violence in his city, resulting in at least 71 people being shot and the deaths of at least 11 individuals. The weekend marks a chilling spasm of violence for a city that has struggled with murders and shootings in recent years even as the national homicide rate hovers near historic lows.

At the end of July, the city had recorded more than 300 murders—more than any other U.S. city. But murders were down 23% compared to same point last year, and the city tallied 19% fewer shooting incidents.

But the weekend’s grim violence underscored that while the city has witnessed a positive trend, several neighborhoods remain volatile.

