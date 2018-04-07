Fireworks explode over the National Mall in Washington on July 4, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / PAUL J. RICHARDS

President Donald Trump will watch Fourth of July fireworks from the South Lawn of the White House tonight.

Hundreds of thousands of others will pack the National Mall to see the spectacular show light up the Washington sky.

The fireworks will follow the annual Capitol Fourth concert, which this year will feature Pentatonix, The Temptations and The Beach Boys, among others. John Stamos will return as host and rejoin the Beach Boys on stage.

You can avoid the crowds and watch the fireworks live from wherever you are, in the player above.

The fireworks are expected to begin at 9:09 p.m. ET.

