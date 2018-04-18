WASHINGTON — President Trump and Japan's prime minster will hold a joint press conference from the White House on Thursday afternoon.

The two leaders are preparing for the upcoming G-7 and North Korea summit.

The G- 7 consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Leaders of those economies will meet days after Trump leveled steep tariffs on steel and aluminum, threatened new barriers on imported cars and pulled the United States out of a nuclear accord with Iran that some of their governments helped negotiate.

Trump and Prime Minister Abe will likely talk about their relationship going into both summits.

President Trump began meetings with Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe in April with a summit of their own. It was during that day-long meeting that Trump pledged to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korea's nuclear weapons program was the prime topic of Trump's meetings with his Japanese counterpart.

