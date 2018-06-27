President Donald Trump waves to supporters as he leaves the stage after speaking during a rally at an arena in Duluth, Minn., June 20, 2018.

Craig Lassig, epa-efe

FARGO, ND. -- President Trump is speaking at a rally with North Dakota Rep. Kevin Cramer Wednesday night at 7pm ET.

Cramer is hoping to defeat Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in November.

He once compared opposing a Trump agenda to cheating on his wife.

Conservative radio host Scott Hennen asked Cramer about Heitkamp's criticism that Cramer will "vote with Trump all the time, even when it hurts North Dakota."

"Well, here's the good news about Donald Trump: most of the time he's for North Dakota," Cramer responded.

"I've heard her say, 'Gee, I voted with him 55% of the time.' Can you imagine going home and telling your wife, 'I've been faithful to you 55% of the time'? Are you kidding me? Being wrong half the time is not a good answer," North Dakota's lone congressman said.

