Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Mark J. Terrill/AP

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo could be in for a rough afternoon on Capitol Hill.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is expected to grill him on the Helsinki summit, Iran and North Korea.

While congressional hearings aren't usually must-see TV, viewers may be in for political fireworks Wednesday.

That's because Trump has angered European allies, held a private one-on-one with Russian President Vladimir Putin and pushed ahead on tariffs that are controversial with many lawmakers.

The hearing begins at 3 pm ET. USA TODAY is providing live coverage in the player above.

