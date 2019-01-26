NEW ORLEANS — "What's going to happened February 15th. Are we starting all over? Or are we going to be used again. I'm still stressed."

Stressed and troubled are the two best ways Dusti Ward describes her feelings about the longest running government shutdown in U.S. history.

For the past 35 days, Ward's husband traveled to work, knowing he would not get a paycheck.

"He is an active duty coast guardsman. So, he is not getting paid at the moment. He does go into duty everyday and he's part of the search and rescue team," Ward said.

President Trump reached a tentative deal with Congress to finally end the partial government shutdown.

"I will make sure that all employees receive their backpay very quickly. Or as soon as possible," President Trump said Friday afternoon.

The President also said the deal will last until Feb. 15 as he still pushes congress to fund his border wall.

If we don't get a fair deal from Congress the government will either shutdown on February 15th again or I will use the powers afforded to be under the laws and the constitution of the united states to address this emergency," President Trump said.

"It makes me angry. It's obvious to me that he does not care about us as people. We're just pawns in the grand scheme of his personal agenda. And I know one of his platforms for running was how much he loves military and he loves veterans, but, as my grandmother would say the proof is in the pudding and he is really showing that he doesn't care that much about us." Ward said.

Even with the partial shutdown temporarily over, organizations like the United Way of Southeast Louisiana plan to help out families struggling to make ends meet.

"The reality is when you're talking about people's pay--and their ability to take care of their family or their household..there's a lot of concern there. So while we know this is a temporary reprieve, the reality is--we could be right back here in just a few short weeks," Kirby Jane Nagle, the public information officer with the United Way of Southeast Louisiana said.

"There is good in the world and there's light in the world. And it's those of us that have this life and this good in our hearts. Hopefully, we'll be the ones that win," Ward said.

Until the shutdown uncertainty is gone for good, Ward won't rest easy.