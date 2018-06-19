For the first time, Etsy has raised the fees it charges sellers, opting to take a five percent cut of purchases instead of its original 3.5. The company also decided to include shipping costs into the percentage, to the frustration of some Etsy store owners, who said they will look into new platforms to sell.

If you're an Etsy seller, or a crafter looking to get into the market, here are some things to know about the other craft seller sites.

Amazon Handmade

Amazon Handmade Fees:

Transaction : 15% or $1. Amazon charges sellers either 15% or $1 (whichever is the greater of the two) per sale. This includes "payment processing, marketing, discounted shipping, fraud protection" and no monthly fee, the site says.

: 15% or $1. Amazon charges sellers either 15% or $1 (whichever is the greater of the two) per sale. This includes "payment processing, marketing, discounted shipping, fraud protection" and no monthly fee, the site says. Listing: Amazon does not charge listing fees unless the shop owner sells more than 40 non-handmade products on Amazon outside of Amazon Handmade, in which case there is a $40 monthly fee.

Application:

Apply online to sell with Amazon Handmade and hear back within 48 hours. According to The Penny Hoarder, the application takes about 30 minutes to complete.

Zibbet

Zibbet doesn't charge commission or listing fees. Instead, it charges a flat monthly fee that depends on the package you, the seller, opt into.

Packages include:

$4 Starter (charged annually)

$8 Pro

$16 Unlimited

Click here for details on what those packages offer.

Bonus: If you're an Etsy seller who wants to make the switch, Zibbet will copy the listings over for you, so don't have to redo it all.

eBay

To set up an eBay store, you pay a subscription either monthly or yearly. When you operate a store, you get a set number of free listings per month. There are five options:

Starter (About $8 a month or about $60 yearly) $0.30 per listing for up to 100 items a month (auction or fixed price)

Basic (About $28 a month or about $264 yearly) $0.25 per listing for up to 250 items a month (auction or fixed price)

Premium (About $75 a month or about $720 yearly) $0.15 for auction listings (max 500 items) and $0.10 for fixed-price listings (max 1,000 items)

Anchor (About $350 a month or about $3,624 yearly) $0.10 for auction listings (max 500 items) and $0.05 for fixed-price listings (max 1,000 items)

Enterprise (About $3,000 paid yearly) $0.10 for auction listings (max 2,500 items) and $0.05 for fixed-price listings (max 100,000 items)



Listing: eBay charges the seller per category listing. If you list an item in three categories, you're charged three times. It also charges when you re-list. But keep in mind, you can first use your free listing allowance noted above.

Transaction: eBay charges transaction fees based on the category and level of subscription of the store owner. Most items are charged at about 10 percent. Some, however, go as low as 4 percent.

Bonanza

Bonanza Fees:

Transaction: 3.5 percent for items $500 or less. For items over $500, a "flat 1.5 percent" rate is added to the amount over $500. So, if you charge $750 for an item, $500 is charged as 3.5 percent ($17.50) and $250 is charged at 1.5 percent ($3.75). Transaction fees also apply to any amount of shipping over $10. Read more here.

3.5 percent for items $500 or less. For items over $500, a "flat 1.5 percent" rate is added to the amount over $500. Optional advertising: Sellers can opt into higher percentage rates, which include the perk of joining Bonanza's advertising program.

Sellers can opt into higher percentage rates, which include the perk of joining Bonanza's advertising program. Listing: Free.

Whichever platform you choose, we wish you happy selling!

