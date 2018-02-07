Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright stepped up her sharp criticism of President Donald Trump, calling him the "most undemocratic president in modern American history" during an interview that aired Sunday on British television.

Albright, who served as America's top diplomat during the Clinton administration, has a new book out, "Fascism: A Warning." But she insisted that it would have come out "no matter who had gotten elected," and that she was concerned about the undemocratic trends she had observed in the United States and around the world.

"No, I do not think he is a fascist," Albright said of Trump. "I do think he is the most undemocratic president in modern American history, and that troubles me."

Albright explained that she does not think Trump is a fascist because "ultimately, a fascist leader is somebody who uses violence to achieve what he wants." But she added that "his attitude towards freedom of speech," his reaction to the "role of the media" and "his disregard for institutions" all worry her.

She acknowledged that what she was doing was unusual.

"It's not easy as a former diplomat to be in a foreign country and criticize one's own president," she said. "But I am concerned."

Here some other takeaways from Albright's BBC interview:

On the separation of migrant families along the southern border: "I thought it was un-American. I've never seen anything like that, and it does remind one of things that have happened in fascist countries."

On Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un: "It was a Kim win."

On Trump's trade policy: "I don't happen to believe in trade wars."

On the midterm elections: "I think it's going to be a very important election," she said, adding that the Democrats have to "get our act together."

On who will face Trump in 2020: "You're assuming that he will be around to be a candidate."

