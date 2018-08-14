A Michigan man who attempted to kidnap an 11-year-old girl was met with an assault he wasn't prepared for: Hot coffee and cold slurpees.

A group of four girls, ages 11 to 14, noticed a man followed them as they left a gas station convenience store in Millington, Michigan, last week. They crossed the street. He did, too. Then, the man, identified as 22-year-old Bruce Hipkins, grabbed the 11-year-old girl in the group, Millington Police Department Chief Jason Oliver told USA TODAY.

“He grabbed the youngest and said: 'You’re coming with me,'" Oliver said.

No, she wasn't.

"The girls turned around and started punching him," Oliver said. "They threw coffee, slurpees. They used whatever they had.”

Then, Hipkins attempted to take another girl, grabbing her by the hair, Oliver said. The girls continued pummeling him, and he eventually ran away.

The girls ran to a hotel a block away and someone called 911. Hipkins was arrested minutes later.

Hipkins is now serving time at Tuscola County Jail, facing four felonies and a misdemeanor. In his mug shot, he's wearing a coffee-stained white T-shirt.

