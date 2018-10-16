Police are looking for a man they say stripped naked and jumped into a shark tank just hours after he assaulted a man outside a medieval-themed dinner show, Toronto authorities say.

David Weaver, 37, of Nelson, British Columbia, is wanted for "assault causing bodily harm" and "mischief interfere with property" after two separate incidents within a few hours of each other.

Police Constable Allyson Douglas-Cook told USA TODAY it all began around 8 p.m. local time Friday at Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament in Toronto, a medieval-themed family show that includes dinner and a jousting tournament.

Staff members were alerted to an "unruly" audience member who they asked to leave, Douglas-Cook said, but the man soon returned and kicked two glass doors that shattered.

Outside the show, another person attending the show was smoking a cigarette, when the man assaulted him shortly after leaving, Douglas-Cook said.

The man had already fled when police arrived. The victim suffered two black eyes and a broken tooth, and was taken to the hospital, police said.

Just over two hours later and a few miles away, police received a call from Ripley's Aquarium of Canada.

A man had stripped naked and jumped into a shark tank, Douglas-Cook said. 

"The man then spent several minutes swimming and diving into the tank before exiting," police said in a statement. 

Video of the incident, which has since gone viral, shows the man performing at least one backwards dive. Another angle from below the surface shows sharks and fish in the tank mostly ignoring the intruder.

There was no damage to the aquarium or its animals, Douglas-Cook said.

Police initially treated the incident at Medieval Times and at the aquarium as separate,  but were able to determine from photos from both locations that the alleged culprit in both cases, Weaver, was the same, Douglas-Cook said.

Neither Medieval Times nor Ripley's Aquarium immediately responded to USA TODAY's request for comment.

Aquarium general manager Peter Doyle told CBC News that Ripley's intends to press charges. 

"It's very dangerous for both the individual as well as our animals," he told the Canadian news outlet.

Investigators were still trying to determine the man's motive and could only speculate whether drugs or alcohol were involved, Douglas-Cook said.

"It's very unusual. There's a reason the video has gone viral," Douglas-Cook said. "It was funny, but it was not really a laughing matter."

