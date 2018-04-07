Arthur McCann's tribute to veterans takes up most of the front lawn of his Norwood, Massachusetts, home.

It's a giant American flag, spray-painted using field paint. And it will stay there for several months before the paint grows out, he told USA TODAY.

“I just like to go big," he said. He estimates the flag measures roughly 30 by 20 feet.

McCann, who runs a maintenance department, said it took him about two hours to create the tribute.

McCann said his grandfather served in the Navy in World War II. The flag is an artistic tribute to those who served, he said.

This is the second time he's painted the flag before an annual Fourth of July party at his house. He said locals drive by to see the flag.

It's a patriotic community, he said. There are lots of flags displayed in his neighborhood. There also are a large number of veterans who live in the area, located southwest of Boston.

He hopes no one takes the flag the wrong way. It's not a political statement to him — it's a patriotic one: “I really do this for a positive message,” he said.

Later on Wednesday, McCann plans to welcome about 75 people into his home for a Fourth of July party.

They'll eat chicken, burgers, mac and cheese, corn bread, sausages, and more.

“I just love America and the freedom and opportunities it gives and I love to be creative,” McCann told WBZ-TV.

