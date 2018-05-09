Millions of Americans struggle every day with health problems that may be invisible or easy to miss. From mental illness, loneliness and intimate partner violence to grief or sexual assault you are not alone. USA TODAY’s Facebook support group ‘I Survived It’ is here to provide a community for people who have overcome some of life’s most traumatic events.

Meet our founding members:

John P. Ackerman, Ph.D. Dr. Ackerman is a child clinical psychologist and the Suicide Prevention Coordinator at the Center for Suicide Prevention and Research at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital

Dr. Ackerman is a child clinical psychologist and the Suicide Prevention Coordinator at the Center for Suicide Prevention and Research at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry & Behavioral Health at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. His clinical and research interests include the assessment and treatment of mood disorders and suicidal behavior, implementation of school-based suicide prevention programs, youth suicide screening, suicide prevention and social media, and suicide reporting practices. He is a member of the American Association of Suicidology and American Psychological Association.

Source for help in these areas: youth mental health, suicide

Chris Barth poses for a portrait next to the building that used to serve as the methadone clinic he used to work at, where he became addicted again to pain pills. He's been in recovery for 10 years now.

Henry Taylor, USA TODAY

Chris Barth

Chris Barth was Introduced to oxycodone(Percocet) at age 15 after knee surgery. He craved the euphoria after the first pill, the memory of euphoria never left. He'd try to score it if it was available but that was rare up until the late 90's. Chris found a reliable source of Percocet which quickly turned into Oxycontin around 2004. It was a fast downward spiral into addiction. He decided to get help before he lost everything and was prescribed Suboxone for 10yrs. It helped, and Chris never relapsed but he was still dependent. The drug created health/mood issues and was difficult to taper due to its delivery method. In early 2017 Chris read about a recently approved buprenorphine implant called Probuphine. He thought it would be the perfect taper vehicle and the doctor agreed. Though it was FDA approved for six months Chris and his doctor decided to leave it in and see what happens. Their prediction was correct, Chris felt absolutely no withdrawal or cravings.

Source for help in these areas: addiction, stigma

Thomas Brian Carney

Thomas worked hurricanes and hailstorms for a large insurance company for 25 years before his life took a sharp turn. He played competitive tennis in the USTA amateur division and had a state ranking. The sport was his love, his passion. For the next 20+ years of his life he was disabled -- beginning with a motor neuropathy that affected his shoulder, arms, legs and fine motor skills; hands and feet-- also diagnosed with CMT [Charcot-Marie-Tooth] disease. The pain was debilitating.

Walking was difficult with a progressive motor neuron disease, and he was limping in severe hip pain in his early 40's. Pain associated with extensive bi-lateral joint hip replacement and femoral stems, on top of painful legs and feet from neuropathy even years later was more than he could bear. Needing back, neck and urinary surgery too; overwhelming. After 18 years on pain medication called Oxycontin, Thomas voluntarily tapered off completely after his pain doctor reduced dosage for no acceptable reason. Pain is palpable; it's now my friend. One day at a time.

Source for help in these areas: opioid withdrawal, surviving chronic pain

As a dancer, artist, and practitioner of yoga for more 25 years, Sytera Field brings a creative and uplifting spirit to her practice and teaching of Vinyasa (flow) yoga.

As a dancer, artist and practitioner of yoga for more 25 years, Sytera Field brings a creative and uplifting spirit to her practice and teaching of Vinyasa (flow) yoga. Born and raised in Austin, Texas, Sytera began practicing yoga when she was eighteen. A year later, she broke her leg in a rock-climbing accident. The injury left her in a thigh-high cast for months. As she resolved to recover, her interest in yoga grew.

While earning a degree in art at the University of Maryland, Sytera found expression through Kuchipudi — a form of classical Indian dance. As a member of the Devi Dance Theatre, she performed Indian dance at the Kennedy Center, Dance Place, the GWU Lisner Auditorium, the Sackler Gallery of the Smithsonian Institute and elsewhere. Sytera has been teaching yoga since 2002. She enjoys helping others receive the benefits of yoga— developing awareness of and compassion towards oneself, cultivating greater strength and confidence and releasing tension in the body. She works with diverse groups and individuals, from working with a troop of 8-year old Brownies to teaching inmates at a correctional facility in Arlington, Virginia.

Source for help in these areas: eating disorders, wellness

Carmen Garner Sr. shares his story of struggle, tragedy and triumph in his memoir, From That to This. With the use of original artwork, poems, and heart wrenching memories, From That To This chronicles Garner’s youth in Springfield as a troubled young man with the will and determination to succeed.

Carmen Garner Sr. was born and raised in Springfield Massachusetts where he faced many trials and tribulations at a young age. Carmen was aware that most kids did not grow up the way he did -- in the projects and in crack houses.

As a child he watched his mother beg for crack. He saw his mother, uncles and aunts use needles filled with heroin. He watched his mother die. His brother was sentenced to life in jail. He lived in 17 different homes before setting out on his own at the age of 15. With the help of a few concerned people, Carmen went on to graduate high school and attend Westfield State University. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in graphic design and went on to become an art teacher in the Washington D.C. public school system. Carmen shares his story of struggle, tragedy and triumph in his memoir, "From That to This." With the use of original artwork, poems and heart-wrenching memories, "From That To This" chronicles Garner’s youth in Springfield as a troubled young man with the will and determination to succeed.

Source for help in these areas: childhood trauma, mental health

July 13, 2017 -- McLean, VA, U.S.A -- Psychologist Melanie Greenberg recently released her book, "The Stress-Proof Brain," on the brain's response to stress and what we can do to mitigate its effects. -- Photo by Jasper Colt, USA TODAY Staff

Jasper Colt, USAT

Melanie Greenberg

Melanie Greenberg, PhD, is a clinical psychologist in Marin County, Calif., and author of "The Stress-Proof Brain" (New Harbinger, 2017), an Amazon Bestseller in Neuroscience and Stress-Management. She is a national expert on neuroscience and mindfulness-based approaches to trauma, stress and anxiety disorders. With more than 20 years of experience as a professor, writer, researcher, clinician and coach, Melanie delivers workshops and talks to national and international audiences, including The American Psychological Association. She was a keynote speaker for the Texas Psychological Association and a speaker for Learning and the Brain and 1440 Multiversity. Melanie writes the Mindful Self-Express blog for Psychology Today, and is a popular media expert.

With more than 50,000 Twitter followers, Melanie was named one of the 30 Most Prominent Psychologists to Follow on Twitter by the British Psychological Society.

Source for help in these areas: combating stress, mental health

Courtesy of Roblyn Lewter

Roblyn P. Lewter, PhD, is an International Psychologist whose research and work focuses on human rights and cultural intelligence. As a mental health clinician, Dr. Lewter has over 20 years of experience working in the areas of substance abuse treatment, domestic violence, rape crisis outreach and behavior modification. She is the co-owner of Your Beginning and Lewter & LaRow international consulting group.

Roblyn is currently the Interim Campus President for Stratford University and the Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences for that same institution. For the Chicago School of Professional Psychology, I am a subject matter expert, field experience lead for doctoral students and a dissertation chair

Source for help in these areas: mental health, trauma, cultural differences

L.Y. Marlow is an award-winning author and sought-after empowerment speaker whose journey took her from a legacy of domestic violence to the opulence of corporate America; and now to a life devoted to community service. Her inspiring story is a testament to transforming one's story into their life's purpose. L.Y.'s story would be notable enough given her tenacity to shatter the status quo, but it would be her courageous decision to step down from a highly coveted and stellar 20+ year career in corporate America to pursue her passion and write her award-winning "Color Me Butterfly" --the compelling and heart wrenching story behind Saving Promise.

With a family history of five generations of mothers and daughters (her grandmother, mother, herself, daughter and granddaughter) that suffered and survived more than sixty years of domestic violence, she have vowed to not only break the cycle of violence in my family, but to make a promise for change.”

Source for help in these areas: domestic violence

Benjamin F. Miller, is a psychologist and Chief Strategy Officer at the nonprofit Well Being Trust. He works to redefine the national policy landscape for mental health and health care. He joined the Well Being Trust from the Department of Family Medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, where he was the founding director of the Eugene S. Farley, Jr. Health Policy Center and currently remains a senior advisor.

Ben has been a principal investigator on many federal and foundation grants, as well as state contracts related to health and healthcare integration. He’s written and published on enhancing the evidentiary support for integrated care models, increasing the training and education of mental health providers in medical settings, and the need to address specific health policy and payment barriers for successful integration. He holds multiple leadership positions, including the section editor for Health and Policy for Families, Systems and Health and member of the International Advisory Board of the British Journal of General Practice.

Source for help in these areas: mental health, wellness, suicide, loneliness

3/2/16 5:28:11 PM -- Joyal Mulheron (right) with her then 13-month-old son Holden in 2016. Mulheron lost a child at 5 months and started Evermore to provide support to grieving parents by sharing their stories.

Ryan Connolly Holmes

Joyal Mulheron

After the death of her daughter, Mulheron founded EVERMORE to raise national awareness of the topic of child death, at any age and from any cause, and the significant ramifications it has on American families every day, across the United States.

Mulheron spent most of her career advising executive politicians, both republican and democratic, and translating basic science into public policy. She has most enjoyed leading major efforts and initiatives for the National Governors Association, the National Academies of Science, the American Cancer Society, and the Partnership for a Healthier America. In these efforts, Mulheron has offered succinct policy recommendations, spearheaded teams in strategic planning, operations, and the implementation of deliverables under tight timeframes and budgets.

Source for help in these areas: child loss, grief

Dr. Eileen O’Grady is certified Nurse Practitioner and Wellness Coach who uses an evidence-based approach with people to reverse or entirely prevent disease.

Dr. Eileen O’Grady is a certified Nurse Practitioner and Wellness Coach who uses an evidence-based approach with people to reverse or entirely prevent disease. She believes deeply that more attention must be paid to getting us unstuck from lifestyles that do not support wellness. She is an expert on intentional change in adults –with an emphasis on the importance of extreme self-care and how to identify and remedy a life that is out of balance.

Dr. O'Grady is the Founder of The School of Wellness, which offers a program on revolutionizing self-care. She is currently an adjunct faculty in the Graduate Schools of Nursing at Pace University, Georgetown University, Duke University, and The George Washington University, where she was given ‘Outstanding Teacher’ Award.

Source for help in these areas: wellness, addiction

Teen Health Week Event at Philadelphia, United States of America, on January 13 2017. Photo: Hieu Pham

Hieu Pham, Photo: Hieu Pham

Laura Offutt

Laura Offutt is a physician and a teen health advocate who believes that when teens are armed with accurate and unbiased medical information, and when encouraged to be a part of discussions about health issues, they are in a better position to make healthy decisions and ultimately to become healthy adults. Laura has medical experience in research, teaching and patient care. With the fire-hose of medical information (and mis-information) on the internet, her current passion is teaching teens digital health literacy and mentoring youth. She is a member of the American College of Physicians, the Society for Adolescent Health and Medicine, and the Pennsylvania Medical Society.

Source for help in these areas: teen health, wellness

Judith Orloff is a psychiatrist and best selling author of several books, including many on empaths.

Judith Orloff, MD is the New York Times best-selling author of "The Empath’s Survival Guide: Life Strategies for Sensitive People." Dr. Orloff is a psychiatrist, an empath and is on the UCLA Psychiatric Clinical Faculty. She synthesizes the pearls of traditional medicine with cutting edge knowledge of intuition, empathy and spirituality.

Dr. Orloff also specializes in treating and highly sensitive, empathic people in her private practice. Her work has been featured on The Today Show, CNN, Oprah Magazine and USA TODAY. Dr. Orloff has spoken about the power of empathy at Google-LA and has a TEDX talk with over half a million views. Her other books are "Emotional Freedom" and "Positive Energy."

Source for help in these areas: mental health, empaths

Jose Pagan is chair of New York University's department of public health and the director of the Center for Health Innovation at the New York Academy of Medicine.

Courtesy of Jose Pagan

Jose Pagán

Jose Pagán is chair of New York University's department of public health policy and management and director of the Center for Health Innovation at The New York Academy of Medicine and Adjunct Senior Fellow and member of the Executive Advisory Board of the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics at the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Pagán received his PhD in economics from the University of New Mexico and is a former Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Health & Society Scholar with expertise in health economics and population health. Over the years his research has been funded through grants and contracts from the Department of Defense, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the European Commission, and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, among others. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Interdisciplinary Association for Population Health Science and a member of the National Advisory Committee of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation’s Health Policy Research Scholars.

Source for help in these areas: public health, community solutions

Josh Sharfstein

HANDOUT

Josh Sharfstein

Josh Sharfstein is a pediatrician and Professor of the Practice in health policy and management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Previously, he served as the health commissioner for Baltimore and the health secretary for the state of Maryland.

Source for help in these areas: public health, children's health, community solutions

Lisa Smith is a writer and lawyer in New York City. She is the author of Girl Walks Out of a Bar, her award-winning memoir of high-functioning addiction and recovery in the world of New York City corporate law.

Lisa Smith is a writer and lawyer in New York City. She is the author of "Girl Walks Out of a Bar," her award-winning memoir of high-functioning addiction and recovery in the world of New York City corporate law. Lisa is passionate about breaking the stigma of addiction and mental health issues. She is a frequent speaker at law firms, law schools, bar associations and other organization.

Source for help in these areas: addiction, mental health

Dr. Melissa Sporn’s passion is assisting others in discovering these new pathways. She holds a Masters in Social Work and a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology.

All of us need help from time to time to develop new ways of living fuller, richer and more satisfying lives. Dr. Melissa Sporn’s passion is assisting others in discovering these new pathways. She holds a Masters in Social Work and a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology. Melissa is a passionate scholar-practitioner in the field of clinical psychology who divides her time between her clinical practice in McLean, training and consulting and cheering on her children at their various sporting events and activities. Melissa is on the board of the Safe Community Coalition a nonprofit organization that provides programs and resources to reduce stress, foster mental wellness and empower youth. In her clinical practice, she utilizes cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and other evidence-based treatments to adults and adolescents with a wide range of emotional, behavioral, and adjustment problems, such as anxiety, stress, depression, and relationship problems.

Source for help in these areas: children's mental health

Emily Walden lost her son TJ, a Kentucky National Guardsman to the opioid epidemic in 2012. Em

Emily Walden lost her son TJ, a Kentucky National Guardsman to the opioid epidemic in 2012. She has been traveling to Washington D.C. every year pushing for change, specifically changes to the FDA. Emily started the Kentucky chapter of Stoppnow (stop the organized pill pushers now) in 2015. She also serves on three committees for Fed Up! a national coalition to end the opioid epidemic; Executive Committee, Co-chair for the Advocacy Committee and Chair for the International Overdose Awareness Day rallies across the country. In 2017 she testified before the FDA concerning the reformulated Opana ER which resulted in the decision to remove it from the market. Emily is devoted to ensuring the pharmaceutical industry is held accountable and the FDA makes the necessary changes to prevent future epidemics.

Source for help in these areas: addiction, child loss

Andrew Walen is the founder and Executive Director of The Body Image Therapy Center in Maryland, D.C., and Virginia.

Andrew Walen is the founder and Executive Director of The Body Image Therapy Center in Maryland, D.C., and Virginia. He is a Certified Eating Disorder Specialist, psychotherapist, author, speaker and advocate in the eating disorders field, with particular expertise in males with eating disorders. Walen currently serves as President of the board of directors for the National Association for Males with Eating Disorders (NAMED), and is a past founding board member of the Binge Eating Disorder Association (BEDA). His book "Man Up to Eating Disorders," which is a memoir and self-help book directed at males with eating disorders, was published May 2014, and was featured in the Gurze Catalog.

Source for help in these areas: eating disorders, mental health

Charlottesville, Va. neurologist Chris Winter is the author of “The Sleep Solution.”

Andrea Hubbell Photography

Chris Winter

Dubbed "The Sleep Whisperer" by Arianna Huffington, Dr. Winter has been involved in the field of sleep medicine for 25 years. A fully board certified neurologist and double board certified sleep specialist, Dr. Winter has been helping individuals sleep better through his private clinic, group consultations, work with professional athletes and dynamic media presence. His first book, "The Sleep Solution: Why Your Sleep Is Broken and How To Fix It" has received high praise both in the United States and internationally as a fresh and effective approach to a growing problem.

Source for help in these areas: importance of sleep, mental health

10/30/17 5:00:49 PM -- McLean, VA -- Kim Witczak's husband died nearly 15 years ago of suicide that she says was induced by an antidepressant prescribed for his sleeplessness. He took the drug for five weeks, during which time he became a different person; a depressed person. Since then, Witczak - who works in the advertising industry - has become a drug safety advocate, a consumer representative on FDA drug safety panels and the organizer of conferences about how the drug industry sells sickness. -- Photo by Jarrad Henderson, USA TODAY Staff ORG XMIT: JH 136755 fdaconsumer 10/30/201 (Via OlyDrop)

USAT

Kim Witczak

Kim Witczak is a leading national drug safety advocate and speaker in the US, with over 25 years of professional experience in advertising and marketing communications. She became involved in pharmaceutical drug safety issues after the death of her husband. Kim was appointed Consumer Representative on the FDA Psychopharmacologic Drug Advisory Committee in 2016 and is on the Board of Directors of National Physicians Alliance. She is an active member of the Consumers Union Safe Patient Project and Lown Institute Community Engagement and Behavior Health council and as well as a part of the DC-based Patient, Consumer and Public Health Coalition making sure the voice of non-conflicted patients and consumers is represented in healthcare/FDA related legislative issues.

Source for help in these areas: grief, prescription drug safety, suicide

Dr. Kit Yarrow researches why we shop, over-shop and lose control of our financial lives.

Kit Yarrow researches why we shop, over-shop and lose control of our financial lives. She explains to both consumers and businesses the triggers that result in spending and the emotional reasons behind shopping and buying. She is Professor Emerita of Psychology at Golden Gate University; author of Decoding the New Consumer Mind; co-author with Jayne O’Donnell of "Gen BuY"; a popular keynote speaker and a consultant.

Source for help in these areas: shopping addiction, financial stress

