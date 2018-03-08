The California Lottery has identified the winners of the July 24 Mega Millions drawing as an office pool of 11 people who work in Santa Clara County.

A Friday release says the winners are employed in the financial industry and did not have a regular lottery pool.

Members paid $2 to join the winning pool. The prize is worth $543 million, before federal taxes.

The jackpot is the largest in California history and third largest Mega Millions jackpot in the game's history.

Winners range in age from 21 to 60, the release says. The group's supervisor is one of the winners.

“We want to keep our jobs,” said Roland Reyes, who claimed the prize with other pool members, according to the release. “We love that company. We love what we’ve built there. We have a good time and want to stay together.”

Among the group's plans for the winnings: paying off mortgages, funding college tuition, helping family and traveling.

At least one co-worker said she would invest the money and hopes to not be a “one time millionaire," according to the release.

The California Lottery says the group declined to speak with the media or release a photo.

Ernie’s Liquors in San Jose, the retailer that sold the winning California ticket, will receive $1 million from the lottery.

Contributing: Ashley May, USA TODAY

A winning Mega Millions Lottery ticket was sold in California, officials say.

CJ Gunther, EPA-EFE

