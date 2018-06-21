Melania Trump, first lady of surprises, had another one Thursday when she donned a short trench coat with a startling message scrawled on the back for her unexpected visit to Texas to visit a migrant children's shelter.

"I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" read the white letters on the back of the jacket in military green, identified as a $39 item sold by Zara.

It seemed a contradictory message for her mission to Texas where she hoped to demonstrate how much she cares about the migrant children separated from their parents and housed in shelters there.

Her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, dismissed the idea in an email to USA TODAY.

"It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe," Grisham said.

Story developing...

