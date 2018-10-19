ALEXANDRIA, Va. – A 44-year-old Russian national was charged Friday as part of a conspiracy to disrupt the U.S. political system, including the looming midterm elections, federal authorities announced.

A criminal complaint was unsealed here naming Elena Alekseevna Khusyaynova of St. Petersburg, Russia, who allegedly served as chief accountant for the disruption campaign funded by businessman Yevgeniy Viktorovich, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

While the case involves Russian election interference, the charges were not brought by Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading the ongoing inquiry into election meddling by the Kremlin.

Khusyaynova, who is not in U.S. custody, is charged with managing the finances of a $35 million campaign, known as Project Lakhta, that targeted the United States and other countries in an influence operation that funded activists, purchased advertising and promoted postings across social media platforms.

During the first six months of this year, the campaign’s operating budget totaled more than $10 million, federal authorities said Friday.

The alleged conspiracy, according to court documents, sought to engage in “information warfare against the United States,” in part by spreading distrust toward candidates for political office.

Prosecutors said the project involved a number of associates who took “extraordinary steps to make it appear that they were ordinary American political activists.”

"This included the use of virtual private networks … They used social media platforms to create thousands of social media and email accounts that appeared to be operated by U.S. persons, and used them to create and amplify divisive social and political content targeting U.S. audiences," the government alleged. "These accounts also were used to advocate for the election or electoral defeat of particular candidates in the 2016 and 2018 U.S. elections. Some social media accounts posted tens of thousands of messages, and had tens of thousands of followers."

The Russian campaign allegedly sought to arouse political responses to a range of hot-button issues in the U.S., from immigration and gun rights to race, including National Football League players’ protests during the pregame national anthem.

The operation sought to exploit the raw emotion related to the 2015 Charleston, South Carolina, church massacre; last year’s mass shooting in Las Vegas; the white nationalists’ rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and various fatal police shootings of African-American men.

“The conspirators’ alleged activities did not exclusively adopt one ideological view; they wrote on topics from varied and sometimes opposing perspectives,” prosecutors asserted. “Members of the conspiracy were directed, among other things, to create ‘political intensity through supporting radical groups’ and to ‘aggravate the conflict between minorities and the rest of the population.'"

Operatives allegedly developed “playbooks and strategic messaging documents” that guided others on target strategies. The guidance included the proper timing of messaging and how to frame the most controversial communications.

The charges do not include allegations that Khusyaynova or the broader conspiracy had any effect on the outcome of an election. The complaint also does not allege that any American knowingly participated in the Project Lakhta operation.

