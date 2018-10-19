In this photo taken Sept. 19, 2018, ballot drop boxes are stored with other voting equipment in a warehouse portion of the King County Elections office in Renton, Wash.

ARLINGTON, Va. – Foreign governments continue to try to influence U.S. elections, the director of national intelligence warned Friday in a joint statement from agencies, including the FBI and Justice Department.

A Russian national was charged Friday in Virginia with allegedly trying to interfere with the 2018 election, authorities said. Elena Alekseevna Khusyaynova, 44, of St. Petersburg, Russia, was charged with playing a central role in Project Lakhta, which had an operating budget of $10 million from January through June, to provide "information warfare against the United States," according to the indictment.

But a top Department of Homeland Security official said Friday he isn’t aware of any hacking attempts against U.S. election systems this year, as happened in 2016. The continuing threat from Russia, China, Iran and others is to influence U.S. elections through misinformation, he said.

“We’re not seeing anything remotely close to 2016,” said Christopher Krebs, undersecretary of Homeland Security, who led a tabletop exercise Friday with federal, state and local officials striving to protect the integrity of the voting system.

The lack of activity raised questions for Krebs.

“I’m kind of paranoid by my disposition anyway. When I’m not seeing a lot of activity, that gets me thinking through some worst-case scenarios,” Krebs said. “What might they be doing? Might they be waiting for 2020? Or might they have other plans that they could trigger in the intervening two and a half weeks?”

Congress provided $380 million to states to beef up their election systems. One step that federal and state officials deployed placed sensors on local election networks that detects intrusions from suspicious sources.

“We’ll be pushing closer to 100% in advance of the midterms,” Krebs said, compared to less than 30 percent in 2016.

The office of the director of national intelligence, Dan Coats, warned that adversaries continue to target U.S. elections to divide voters along political lines and to influence key policy decisions. The interference can take many forms, including English-language broadcasts such as RT and Sputnik that disseminate foreign propaganda, according to the warning.

“We are concerned about ongoing campaigns by Russia, China and other foreign actors, including Iran, to undermine confidence in democratic institutions and influence public sentiment and government policies,” said the warning from the FBI, Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security. “These activities also may seek to influence voter perceptions and decision making in the 2018 and 2020 U.S. elections.”

Federal agencies have no evidence of a compromise or disruption of election equipment yet.

“Thus far, state and local officials have been able to prevent access or quickly mitigate these attempts,” according to the statement.

The quiet contrasts to numerous attacks and disruptions during the 2016 election. Three primary attacks were deployed to hack election offices, to hack political campaigns and to spread misinformation.

A July indictment of two Russian intelligence officers accused them and 10 others with conducting a hacking campaign that targeted Democratic political organizations and local election-related websites in Florida, Iowa and Georgia as part of a broader scheme to disrupt the 2016 election.

The pair allegedly sent more than 100 spear-phishing emails, which are targeted to a specific person with a link that leads to corrupting computer software, to infect computers in numerous Florida counties, according to the indictment.

In Illinois, election officials discovered during the summer of 2016 that a hacker had downloaded information on up to 76,000 voters in what federal authorities alleged was a concentrated attack by Russian agents. State officials said there was no indication that voting was affected.

“They had no access to vote tabulation machines,” Krebs said. “They couldn’t actually technically manipulate the vote.”

To combat problems, security officials are urging voters to know their rights and for election officials to use safe practices. For example, voters should learn the location of their polling place, registration and identification requirements, and options for obtaining a provisional ballot if there is a crisis on Election Day. Election officials should avoid clicking on unfamiliar links in emails.

“Go to a trusted source,” Krebs said. “Think before you link.”

Two mishaps in June during the 2018 primaries illustrated the importance of spreading reliable information.

In Los Angeles County, the names of more than 118,000 voters were omitted from voter lists because of a printing error, which prompted confusion at polling places. The number was a small fraction of the 5.1 million register voters, but election officials said every vote would be counted.

In Maryland, a computer error at the Motor Vehicle Administration prevented voter-registration information from being sent to the state elections board. Officials prepared for as many as 80,000 voters to cast provisional ballots.

“I’m confident that the work we’ve done over the last two years has increased the security and the resiliency of the American voting systems,” Krebs said.

