A man who allegedly stabbed his mother and grandmother at a Social Security office in Micomb, Miss., is dead after being shot by a security guard.

According to a tweet from The Enterprise-Journal, hospital officials confirmed the alleged attacker, 21-year-old Branen Carter, is dead.

Carter's mother, Lee Anna Turnage, and grandmother, Ann Carter, are in stable condition at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb.

Pike County Coroner Jason Jones told The Associated Press that a relative of the family told him the two women had an appointment at the office and gave Branen Carter a ride. The family came from Foxworth, about 40 miles east of McComb.

Department of Homeland Security Cmdr. Russell Adcox confirmed the assault and shooting, which occurred about 11 a.m. The Federal Protective Service, which provides security for government agencies, released a statement:

"At approximately 11:00 A.M. Central, a protective security officer at the McComb, Mississippi, Social Security Administration Office witnessed an individual attack and stab two other individuals in the lobby, ultimately shooting the attacker. Three individuals were taken to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center. The details of this incident are currently under investigation by the Federal Protective Service, McComb Police Department, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation."

Robert Sperling, Director of Communications for the Federal Protective Service, said his agency has a long history of using armed security guards at federal agencies it oversees.

"It's a cornerstone. We have officers in Social Security offices and most federal agencies across the country, such as the IRS," Sperling said.

Sperling said the department would release the identity of the security guard once the investigation is completed.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com