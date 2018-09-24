Rebecca Savage had the discussion about drugs with her sons. They had the discussion about alcohol.

They didn't have the discussion about prescription drugs.

"Prescription drug use 2½ years ago was not even on our radar," Rebecca Savage told All the Moms.

Her two honor-student high school graduates died June 14, 2005 after coming home from a graduation party.

Her sons, ages 18 and 19, weren't drug abusers.

They simply said yes at a party when someone offered them pills.

The Indiana mom has spoken about her sons to about 60,000 students and parents since their deaths. She wants to help teens find a way to say no when they're offered drugs of any kind.

Jack and Nick Savage

Rebecca Savage

Know the potential dangers of your prescription medications

Savage recently raised the profile of her advocacy work by partnering with Walgreens. On Wednesday, Sept. 26 she will be speaking to 19,000 students about her sons' deaths as part of WE Day UN, a youth empowerment event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Sarah Michelle Gellar and British royal princess Beatrice are also scheduled to speak.

Savage also will speak about Walgreens Safe Medication Disposal Program. This year, Walgreens will install 1,000 medication disposal kiosks in its stores. Since the drug store chain began the program in 2016, stores have collected 270 tons of prescriptions from people who no longer need the medications and don't want them to fall into the wrong hands.

Savage, an OB nurse by training and former professor, said the partnership made sense because if people didn't have unused prescriptions in their medicine cabinet, lives might be saved.

"I'm a nurse. I'm not against pain control if people need it," she said. "But I am for being responsible with your medication and disposing of it properly and Walgreens has stepped up to the plate to help do that."

The morning she found her sons

The morning Savage lost both sons, she was picking up laundry from her 18-year-old son Jack's room and found she couldn't rouse him from bed.

She started CPR and called 911. Then Savage called downstairs to the basement where her 19-year-old son, Nick, was sleeping. He didn't answer.

The next thing she heard was the paramedics calling for a coroner.

Her sons, who had both been captains of their high school hockey team and honor students, died after mixing alcohol with the painkiller prescription drug oxycodone.

Savage was alone that morning in 2015.

"I thank God my husband was not there and my other two sons were away fishing and I was there with them instead," Savage said.

Justin, Nick, Mike, Matthew, Becky and Jack Savage.

Rebecca Savage

Savage said they have since moved into a new home in Granger, Indiana. They are creating new memories with her other two sons — Justin, a sophomore in college, and Matthew, a freshman in high school.

"We have a lot of tough conversations, but we're focused on our two kids and them having a good life. That is of the utmost importance to us and we're healing and there are triggers and we're very conscious of that. But we're doing OK. We have a huge chunk of our heart missing. But we're getting through it together."

Empower kids by making sure they have an exit strategy

Part of Savage's healing process has been keeping the memory of her sons alive with the 525 Foundation, named after her son's hockey numbers (Jack number was 5 and Nick's was 25).

When parents talk with their children about drugs they often focus on the dangers. But the part of the conversations that's missing is how to say no when drugs are offered.

Savage recommends role playing between parents and children. Come up with a script, she advises. Or maybe a "safe" word if kids are out with friends that signal that between them it's time to leave a party. She wants parents to mean it when they tell children to call if they need to be picked up and they won't get in trouble. "Don't ground them," she said.

"I talk a lot about sitting down and talking with your kids and coming up with an exit plan. It's not a matter of if your kid will find themselves in a situation where prescription drugs will be offered, it's a matter of when. We need to talk to our kids and come up with a plan about how they can get out of it."

