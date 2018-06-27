Crime news

GRAPHIC

A Montana woman with a history of domestic violence against her ex-boyfriend was charged Friday after she allegedly armed herself with a machete and forced him to have sex with her.

Samantha Ray Mears, 19, faces six new charges, including aggravated burglary, assault with a weapon, unlawful restraint, partner family member assault and two counts of criminal mischief. In April, she was charged with felony strangulation for allegedly assaulting the same victim.

The alleged victim in the case told police he had come home Friday night and Mears, who entered the home when no one was there, appeared from behind his bedroom door wielding a machete. According to the June, 23 police report completed the next day, the man said she held the machete to this neck and ordered him to remove his clothes.

After they had sex, the man reportedly tried to push Mears off of him, but she bit him on the arm, and continued trying to have sex with him. They began to argue, the man said, and Mears ripped a large piece of trim off the wall and urinated on the bed.

At some point, the man heard his sister enter the home and he texted her to leave the house. Around 11 p.m., he called 9-1-1 but pretended to talk to "Doug," so Mears wouldn't know he was calling for help, police reported. The alleged victim and his sister reportedly fled the home, just as police arrived.

Great Falls police noted Mears seemed to be suffering from some sort of mental illness. She said the man had kidnapped her and gave her a machete to protect herself, according to police.

In April, Mears was charged with felony strangulation of a partner after another argument escalated at the victim's home. In that case, according to court documents, Mears had grabbed his hair and hit him in the face. The man was able to get the Mears off him, "but was hesitant about physically protecting himself, as he thought he would get into legal trouble if he did."

The argument, however, continued, and the man told police Mears began strangling him by pressing her thumbs on his windpipe.

Court documents indicate the pair had been in a relationship for approximately seven years.

