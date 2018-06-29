A finger punching numbers into a credit card swipe machine with a card inserted in it.

Debit card use is declining in the U.S., according to new report from ValuePenguin. Since 2013, the percentage of households that use debit cards has dropped from 74 percent to 58 percent, in favor of alternative payment methods, such as credit cards and online/mobile banking. Almost a third more households pay with credit now compared to five years ago.

New Jersey, Connecticut and Hawaii are among the states that have seen the sharpest decreases in debit card usage. South Carolina and North Dakota have seen the least change: Only 4 percent of households there have stopped using debit.

Many consumers prefer credit cards because they provide benefits that debit cards do not, namely cash rewards and enticing perks. The Chase Freedom card, CNBC Make It's No. 1 pick for the top cash back credit card, can earn users hundreds of dollars each year. The Chase Sapphire Reserve, meanwhile, our runner-up for the best travel card, can save you money and offers, among other perks, complementary lounge access in over 1,000 airports throughout the world.

Credit cards also offer an extra measure of protection. "Debit card spending is reflected instantly in a user's bank balance, while credit card expenses can be canceled in case of fraud or theft," reports ValuePenguin. If you report an unauthorized transaction on your debit card within two days, you could still be liable for up to $50. If you wait longer but report it within 60 days, you could be liable for up to $500.

Change in debit card use among households, by state since 2013

State % decline State % decline Alabama 15.23% Montana 13.77% Alaska 18.65% Nebraska 13.08% Arizona 13.06% Nevada 10.29% Arkansas 14.63% New Hampshire 24.96% California 25.21% New Jersey 28.46% Colorado 11.09% New Mexico 19.45% Connecticut 29.31% New York 26.64% Deleware 16.44% N. Carolina 11.78% Dist. of Columbia 13.99% N. Dakota 4.15% Florida 13.07% Ohio 17.53% Georgia 11.82% Oklahoma 12.93% Hawaii 27.04% Oregon 10.89% Idaho 10.77% Pennsylvania 21.58% Illinois 21.94% Rhode Island 23.26% Indiana 15.83% S. Carolina 8.34% Iowa 13.31% S. Dakota 8.95% Kansas 14.76% Tennessee 13.85% Kentucky 16.70% Texas 10.50% Louisiana 14.61% Utah 11.58% Maine 22.93% Vermont 22.83% Maryland 21.52% Virginia 19.11% Massachusetts 25.87% Washington 11.54% Michigan 18.59% W. Virginia 17.60% Minnesota 13.61% Wisconsin 14.04% Mississippi 15.80% Wyoming 16.68% Missouri 13.39%

Source: ValuePenguin.com

With a credit card, on the other hand, fraud doesn't usually end up costing you: The card's issuer may lose money but you're protected. In most cases, you simply report the theft and receive statement credit. Your maximum liability is $50.

There are times, however, where experts recommend you should pay with a debit card instead of a credit card, or else with cash or online transfers. If paying with credit would incur a fee, for example, as is the case when you make purchases outside the U.S. with many credit cards, it can be cheaper to pay a different way.

Likewise, if you carry a credit card balance or have racked up lots of high-interest debt, you may want to consider switching to debit or cash to break the cycle. In fact, that's why Jay Leno and Mark Cuban suggest steering clear of credit cards entirely: They say plastic makes it too easy to buy things you can't actually afford, and that ends up costing you a lot over time.

Finally, if you want to be a conscientious consumer, you may want to avoid using plastic when you shop at small business, since owners must pay extra to process credit card transactions and that can cut into their profits.

© CNBC is a USA TODAY content partner offering financial news and commentary. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.

