Singer Smokey Robinson testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on music protections, Tuesday, May 15, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ORG XMIT: DCJM117

Jacquelyn Martin/AP

WASHINGTON – The way music is licensed and songwriters are compensated for the digital age will be undergoing big changes under a bill making its way through Congress.

The Senate cleared a bill late Tuesday that creates a new independent entity that will license songs to companies that play music online. The nonprofit collective will then pay songwriters, including those who wrote pre-1970s classics before music copyrights protected their work.

Tennessee Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander championed the bill and sought to rename it the Orrin B. Hatch Music Modernization Act after the retiring Utah senator, who also backed it.

The measure enjoys unusually strong bipartisan support from the music industry. It now goes to the House with changes from an earlier version that already passed that chamber on a nearly unanimous vote.

More: Songwriters hopeful for better pay under Trump

More: Owner of illegal music sharing site sharebeast.com sentenced to 5 years in prison

More: Streaming music: A tough business signals shake out ahead

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com