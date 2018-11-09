Emmy Squared serves amazing Detroit-style pizza

The scene: The original Emmy Squared is in Brooklyn. When it comes to burgeoning food scenes and overall hipness, Brooklyn is in a category all its own, but a close second in recent years has been Music City USA, Nashville, Tennessee. So after the concept proved popular in Williamsburg, chef/owner Matt Hyland took Emmy Squared on the road to Nashville, where it was another immediate hit. Most recently a third location opened, back in the Big Apple, this time in Manhattan’s East Village. All three are essentially new, less than three years old, and have similar cozy neighborhood pizzeria-meets-bar vibes, with full-service, sit-down dining.

The Brooklyn original has a long, elegant marble bar and is a little more gastropubby, while Nashville has a cozy enclosed porch that is winterized but opens in good weather (which means much of the year in Tennessee), as well as some outdoor setting. It too has a lively bar scene further back in the main inside room, smaller than Brooklyn’s with about 35 seats, focused around the small bar. The whole thing is on the ground level of hip boutique Hotel 404, but because it has its own full street-front entrance, you wouldn’t really notice if you weren’t staying there. It is in the Gulch, which has been Nashville’s hottest neighborhood in recent years, close to downtown’s live music scene and the marquee attractions like the Country Music Hall of Fame, but with more of a neighborhood feel. Other top Nashville dining hot spots Great American Bites has enjoyed, such as Biscuit Love and Peg Leg Porker, are also in the Gulch. The East Village location goes for less marble and more brick, more of a local tavern feel, though it gets dressed up with leather banquet seating. It also has a downstairs bar.

Reason to visit: Detroit-style pizza, burgers

The food: Matt Hyland and his wife Emily first dated over pizza in Rhode Island during college, and through changes in location and a variety of jobs and a dive into the restaurant industry, pizza remained a constant favorite in their lives. This led to the opening of Emily, a wood-fired thin-crust pizza spot in the West Village in 2014. Emily was and still is very popular and loved by fans, but Matt had an odd growth strategy he explained to me: “We started with wood-fired at our first location, and I wanted to have a second place called Emmy Squared, a play on words and to have a round pizza place and a square one. So I went around and tried all these square styles, and I realized Detroit was a perfect pizza. I love Sicilian, but it can be heavy or gummy.” So he chose Detroit, but fancied it up with some New York and chef-driven touches, funky toppings and artisanal ingredients, and the first Emmy Squared opened in 2016. Detroit pizza happens to be one of the hottest emerging but still nascent food trends in the nation and they hit it at just the right time, which is why three have opened in two cities in a two-year period.

America's pizza capitals

There is no one best pizza, as some folks like thick crust, some thin, some deep, some crispy, some chewy and so on. But Detroit-style is the common ground for pizza fans and in my opinion, the best style by default – it has something for everyone. It is a thicker crust, but not bready like New York Sicilian. It is still very crispy around the edges and bottom, making crispy-crust lovers happy. It is not a soupy casserole like Chicago deep dish can be, with actual slices you can pick up, but it holds up to more toppings better than lesser pies. It has just the right amount of breadiness to be thick without overwhelming the sauce and cheese. In short, it is a pizza lover’s dream come true, and we have checked it out at its birthplace, Buddy’s in Detroit, as well as some far-flung but excellent examples including Brown Dog Pizza in Telluride, Colorado, and the nation’s single best pizzeria, Tony’s Pizzeria Napoletana in San Francisco. The legend behind Detroit pizza is that it was first cooked in the blue steel pans used to hold tools on assembly lines in the city’s famous automotive industry, and it is still cooked in rectangular pans today, which is what gives it both the distinctive squarish shape and crisp exterior.

Emmy Squared does an excellent job with the style at all its locations, and made some modifications to improve on the genre. First, Hyland covers the entire surface of his pies with cheese right to the wall of the pan, creating a crisped cheese border that matches the exterior of the crust. Secondly, he uses high-quality mozzarella, while in Michigan a more industrial brick-style cheese is often the choice. Thirdly, he uses a New York-style uncooked tomato sauce, which makes the flavor pop a little more. Also, he only offers one four-slice size, which means nothing but extra-crusty and desirable corner pieces, whereas traditional Detroit-style places also have larger pies that leave friends and family fighting over the better slices.

New York City pizza places

To keep things fresh, Hyland offers pies unique to the sense of place of each location, and seasonal specialties. Whereas Detroit pizza in Detroit is like most pizza elsewhere with basic toppings like pepperoni, Emmy goes gourmet with both better ingredients and really funky options. My absolute favorite, and with a pizza topping I have seen nowhere else, is the Emmyletta, only served in the East Village location, a Detroit pizza with the components of New Orleans’ famous muffuletta sandwich on it (mortadella, pepperoni and giardiniera-style olive salad). If this was the only dish at Emmy Squared it would be worth a trip, but there is a lot more.

The pizza is exceptional and basically comes down to what you want on it, so even the most basic classic with just tomato sauce and cheese is great, but the oddities are too much fun to pass up. How about the Emmy, a signature at all three locations, with mozzarella, hot banana peppers, red onion and ranch dressing, served with the tomato sauce in a bowl on the side for dipping? They make their own ranch dressing and it is exceptional. The Plain Shame is topped with crispy chicken, hot wing sauce, scallions, blue cheese and a secret ingredient you don’t see on Buffalo-style pizza that really works, radishes. Pepperoni is the single most popular topping in America, and they offer two takes on the basic concept: the Supreme, which also adds Calabrian chiles to spice it up; and the Colony, with honey and pickled jalapeños, another crazy hot, sweet and sour combo that you won’t believe until you try it. Both feature pepperoni from artisanal Ezzo Sausage Co. in Columbus, Ohio. Hyland’s take on the classic Margarita adds burrata, a cheese gift from God, to mozzarella sauce and basil, and you can “make it a Big Al,” a special upgrade that adds sausage and Calabrian chiles – go for it. All the pies are to die for, and the specialty ingredients really shine: the Ezzo pepperoni, bacon from legendary Benton’s, Hatch chiles from New Mexico, locally sourced beef, and lots of local Southern flair in Nashville, like Hatch chili pimento cheese and green tomato toppings.

As if the pizza wasn’t enough, the concise menu at Emmy also features a burger and a chicken parm sandwich that are both standouts. The burger is the same everywhere but uses different beef: the Nashville one drug-free, grass-fed meat from locally beloved Bear Creek Farm, while in New York it’s from celebrity butcher Pat LaFrieda. The Le Big Matt (get it?) has two patties, American cheese, lettuce, pickles and Sammy sauce, at last a secret sauce that for once is not a variant of French or Russian dressing. Hyland fell in love with sambal sauce (red pepper paste) in Indonesia, then created his own slightly spicy Sambal-mayo condiment. It comes with better-than-usual waffle fries and was immediately voted Best Burger in Nashville. The Chicken parm also gets reinvented double decker -style with two crispy cutlets, and both are served on excellent pretzel buns from a bakery Hyland loves in Long Island City, used at all locations. These are near-perfect sandwiches.

You don’t need a starter here, but you might want one anyway. The standout wings are glazed with a combo of my two favorite hot sauces, Crystal and sriracha, then topped with peanuts and cilantro, really good, while the signature app is the nacho-style waffle fries. All locations offer them Okonomi style, topped with tangy Japanese Okonomi barbecue sauce, Kewpie mayo and dried bonito flakes, another head-scratching “where did that amazing flavor combo come from?” effort. In Nashville you can opt for Zia-style, with hatch chile pimento cheese, scallions, Benton’s bacon and the game-changing homemade ranch.

Go hungry, go often, and you can’t go wrong.

Pilgrimage-worthy?: Yes –amazing renditions of Detroit-style pizza with topping combos offered nowhere else – and killer burgers.

Rating: OMG! (Scale: Blah, OK, Mmmm, Yum!, OMG!)

Price: $$ ($ cheap, $$ moderate, $$$ expensive)

Details: Brooklyn, 364 Grand Street, 718-360-4535; Manhattan, 83 First Avenue, 917-463-3737; Nashville, 404 12th Avenue South, 615-248-2662; emmysquared.com

Great American pizza destinations

Larry Olmsted has been writing about food and travel for more than 15 years. An avid eater and cook, he has attended cooking classes in Italy, judged a barbecue contest and once dined with Julia Child. Follow him on Twitter, @TravelFoodGuy, and if there's a unique American eatery you think he should visit, send him an email at travel@usatoday.com. Some of the venues reviewed by this column provided complimentary services.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com