Why, yes, I have been hitting refresh on my Instagram to see what Neil Patrick Harris and his family will create this Halloween

Haven't you? Every year, the actor, his husband David Burka and now 8-year-old twins, Gideon Scott and Harper Grace, don't just don costumes. They create Halloween enchantment. This year, the Burka-Harris clan gave a nod to Disney, portraying hitchhiking ghosts from The Haunted Mansion ride at Disney World and Disneyland.

Burka shared the photo on his Instagram account.

The image is captioned: "Welcome, foolish mortals. We hope your Halloween is happily haunted, but heed this warning: beware of Hitchhiking Ghosts."

In the eerie photo set in a graveyard, Harper is shown in focus in the front wearing a bride's white dress, white make up, and clutching a bloodied ax. A beatific smile is on her face.

Harris and Burtka stand in the background as does Gideon, who is fading away as a ghost. A smoky ghost figure rises in the background. Creepers!

