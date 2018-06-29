Photos: Exploring the far reaches of Mongolia with Silversea Thousands of square miles of Mongolia consists of sparsely populated, grassy steppe. 01 / 47 Thousands of square miles of Mongolia consists of sparsely populated, grassy steppe. 01 / 47

Would you pay $78,000 for the chance to step foot on the South Pole?

Silversea is betting that at least a few people will.

The 24-year-old purveyor of luxury cruises is offering a new, 10-night trip to Antarctica by private jet that includes an overnight stay in tents right at the South Pole Marker. Other features include a six-night stay at a luxury camp near the edge of the continent, a rare visit to an emperor penguin colony and an exploration of Antarctica ice caves.

The trip is part of Silversea's new Couture Collection — a group of nine super-pricey, super-curated overland tours aimed at the growing number of wealthy travelers whose idea of luxury is as much about getting one-of-a-kind experiences as it is about traditional pampering.

"Luxury (today) is about access, (it's) about experiences," Silversea executive Barbara Biffi told USA TODAY during a recent test run of a Couture Collection trip. "Luxury (life) has evolved from the obsession with material possessions into a hunger for personal enrichment."

The new Couture Collection tours are designed as add-ons to specific Silversea cruises.

In addition to the trip to the South Pole, the collection includes an eight-night tour to remote reindeer herders and eagle hunters of Mongolia meant to be paired with an Asia cruise. There's also a six-night exploration of the Australian Outback created to complement an Australia cruise.

The Antarctica trip is designed to be coupled with a voyage around the southern tip of Africa.

Silversea is going all out with the trips. Ranging in length from five to 11 days, they include transportation by private helicopters as well as private jets. They also include luxury accommodations that sometimes are custom-built just for the trip. During the Mongolia outing, for instance, a private luxury camp is set up in a remote, sparsely populated region that is home to eagle hunters to allow for better access.

Just a handful of spots are available on the trips, each of which initially will be offered just once or twice a year. The typical group size will be 12 or fewer people.

Fares start at $11,299 per person (for a six-day Namibia adventure).

The focus of the Couture Collection will be on the most remote, untouched and hard-to-access destinations in the world, Biffi said. They'll also be places that are far from coastal areas that are the traditional stomping ground of Silversea and other cruise lines, she added.

The idea, she said, is "to allow our guests to travel deeper, to discover and get closer to the authentic beauty of the world."

To determine the inaugural Couture Collection destinations, Silversea surveyed its North American travelers about their dream destinations and most-desired cultural experiences.

Biffi noted Silversea had extensively scouted the trips, hand-picking the best accommodations and dining available in the destinations.

"Access is the key," she said. "Our mission at Silversea is to unlock new territories in luxury for our guests.

