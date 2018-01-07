Pushing themselves to the brink of another state government shutdown, Gov. Phil Murphy and fellow Democrats have agreed to a deal that raises taxes on millionaires and corporations in order to spend more on public transportation, schools and other services, a compromise reached just hours before their constitutional deadline.

Murphy, Senate President Stephen Sweeney, and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin announced the deal Saturday night. That followed an afternoon of negotiations and capped a week of talks where the two sides had repeatedly seemed on the cusp of an agreement only to walk away.

The deal raises the income tax to 10.75 percent on those earning over $5 million and taxes businesses making more than $1 million at a new rate of 11.5 percent, up from the current 9 percent, but phases that increase out over four years, Murphy said Saturday.

The sales tax does not increase.

“Today the era of budget gimmicks is ending and the era of a stronger and fairer New Jersey that works for every family is just beginning," Murphy said in announcing the deal shortly before 8 p.m. "Let me be clear: There will be no shutdown. The parks and beaches are open.”

“It’s been one hell of a journey," Sweeney added, appearing alongside Murphy in the governor's office. “At the end of the day, we got a budget that’s going to fix our schools and move this state forward.”

Murphy and legislative leaders met for hours Saturday for negotiations where they were largely in agreement on a plan to spend roughly $36.5 billion. They had all agreed for months that whatever deal they struck, it would need a package of tax increases to support it.

But they disagreed on who would get tax increases and how much more those people would pay.

Murphy had campaigned on a promise to raise the upper limit on income taxes to 10.75 percent for those earning over $1 million. And he booked an increase in the sales tax, raising the rate slightly to 7 percent, the mark that had stood for years before it was lowered recently.

Sweeney refused to increase the income tax despite voting to do so five times over the years. Sweeney argued that President Donald Trump's tax reforms made that untenable and that corporations, whose federal taxes were cut, should pay more to the state instead of high earners.

Meanwhile, many in the Assembly feared any tax increase would fuel voter backlash when they run for re-election next year.

Murphy on Saturday, as he has since introducing the budget in March, called the tax increase package a matter of fairness and necessary to bolster spending that was needed after years of neglect.

“It is no secret that New Jersey faces real challenges. They weren’t created overnight and they won’t be solved overnight. But this is a strong first step," Murphy said.

The Legislature still needs to approve the deal and its tax increases and lawmakers were planning to work Sunday. Murphy said he wants to sign a budget “as soon as humanly possible”

“And because we have this agreement, under my authority as governor, I will not declare a shutdown in the interim," he said.

Throughout the standoff, Murphy signaled that he was ready to shut down state government. On Friday he warned casinos and racetracks that they might eventually be forced to close down along with state offices, parks and beaches. Unions representing the tens of thousands of state workers who would be furloughed and risk losing pay came to Trenton again Saturday to pressure lawmakers to reach some agreement.

Had New Jersey shut down, it would have been the second year in a row residents would have seen state offices closed, and they would have been locked out of state beaches and parks ahead of the July 4 holiday.

As it is, New Jersey is the last state in the union to reach a budget deal.

